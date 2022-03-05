SEBRING — Highlands Regional Medical Center has a new name, HCA Florida Highlands Hospital, and new look. The new signage and logo were revealed during a simple and elegant ceremony on Thursday afternoon on the hospital’s lawn under shade trees.
The City of Sebring Fire Department helped with unveiling the new sign. The HCA colors are blue and orange. The new logo is being affectionately called “diamond plus” because of its shape. The diamond in the middle of a plus shape represents the facility’s patients. It is symbolic of “legacy, partnership, scale and innovation with our patients at the center,” said Lindsey Pierson, director of hospital communications and community engagement.
The event celebrated HRMC’s transition to HCA Florida Highlands Hospital, one of 12 hospitals in southeast Florida taking on the HCA Florida Healthcare name.
CEO Joe Gleason welcomed guests and and spoke briefly about the name change. Because the hospital is connected with 49 others, their patients will have access to more resources, possibilities and solutions.
“Our patients are at the center of our decision to evolve our name and brand. By unifying all of our facilities in the state as HCA Florida Healthcare,” Gleason said. “We are signaling to our patients and healthcare consumers that we can provide a comprehensive, personalized care experience by tapping into the vast expertise and resources across our network.”
Gleason also said the name may be changing but not the healthcare of the patients.
“We are excited to unite with all 49 hospitals in the state of Florida under one umbrella as HCA Florida Healthcare,” he said. “My hope is that patients gain increased trust and understanding for the depth of services and network of care sites within Florida. At HCA Florida Highlands Hospital, we may have a different name, however we are still neighbors caring for neighbors.”
Local dignitaries included County Commissioner Kevin Roberts, Sebring Mayor John Shoop, Dusty Johnson from Highlands County Hospital District and HCA Florida Highlands Hospital Board of Trustees member Justine Devlin. Attendees included health care personnel and those who work in various health care industries. HCA Florida Highlands Hospital used local businesses for the catering and entertainment. Organically Local put out a tempting spread along with Sweet Water Coffee Company. Mobile Music and More’s DJ Jeremy Daughtery kept the spirits up with upbeat tunes.
Guests mingled and took the opportunity to take pictures near the orange and navy balloon sculptures that were spread through the landscape. As patrons left, they were given a blue loot box with a big orange bow. Under its cover was an insulated metal drinking cup – navy blue and orange, of course, with the hospital’s new logo in them. Gleason acknowledged Pierson’s successful organization and execution of the event. The event also included a blood drive with the mobile Big Red Bus.