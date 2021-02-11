SEBRING — If you want to weigh in on transportation plans for the next 25 years, visit hrtpo2045.org before Feb. 25.
The Heartland Regional Transportation Planning Organization (HRTPO) wants people to give input on the Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) for 2045. The 25-year plan looks at the projected population growth and job growth for the six-county region juxtaposed against the need to conserve land, water and natural habitat into the future.
The draft plan is available to download online at hrtpo2045.org, but people can also request printed copies from Transportation Director Marybeth Soderstrom via email at msoderstrom@cfrpc.org; by mail at 555 E. Church St., Bartow, FL 33830, or by phone at 863-534-7130, ext. 134
People can leave comments on the same website where they can download a copy of the plan or may contact Soderstrom via the methods listed.
If they prefer, they can participate in a virtual town hall meeting on the plan two days before the deadline. That meeting is from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 23 at global.gotomeeting.com/join/662283421. People can also dial in by phone at 646-749-3122, Access Code: 662-283-421.
The plan, Soderstrom said, identifies future transportation needs and presents a vision for how transportation investments and policies may meet those needs.
Soderstrom said the plan includes some information on the Southwest Florida Connector, but with no concrete plans made at this time for that road, including no proposed route, the plan can’t address it yet.
More than likely, that would affect the 2050 plan, she said.
After the comment period ends, the HRTPO will present a final version of the plan to the HRTPO Board at 10 a.m. March 10 at Jack Stroup Civic Center in Sebring, with at least seven days public notice.
The HRTPO regular meetings are listed on the “events” tab at heartlandregionaltpo.org. They were virtual through December, Soderstrom said, but with new board members having been installed after the last election, the meetings have returned to being held in person with space considerations being made for social distancing.
The Heartland Regional TPO is a federally mandated transportation policy-making organization that coordinates transportation plans for the Heartland region of Florida, including the six counties of Highlands, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry and Okeechobee and the urbanized area of Highlands County, including the cities of Avon Park and Sebring.