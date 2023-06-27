Plan to widen SR 70 at US 27

One of the Florida Department of Transportation projects for State Road 70 involves a $2.28 million Plan, Design and Environmental (PD&E) study, expected to finish in 2024, on widening seven miles of the highway from Jefferson Avenue to County Road 29.

 COURTESY/FDOT

The state of Florida has plans to improve State Road 70, but local transportation planning officials want those plans expedited.

Board members with the Heartland Rural Transportation Planning Organization said at their quarterly meeting that people need that route improved for hurricane evacuation.

