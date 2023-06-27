The state of Florida has plans to improve State Road 70, but local transportation planning officials want those plans expedited.
Board members with the Heartland Rural Transportation Planning Organization said at their quarterly meeting that people need that route improved for hurricane evacuation.
Terry Burroughs, Okeechobee County commissioner, remarked how the route has good four-lane capacity into the city of Okeechobee, but evacuating traffic hits a bottleneck in the city and beyond because the four-lane road drops back down to two at Sixth Avenue.
The Florida Department of Transportation has projects in the works right now to improve SR 70 from that point west to County Road 721 in Highlands County. However, that is only in the study phase right now.
One possibility is to widen the road to four lanes, which would require right of way acquisition, especially inside the city.
The study on that section of the highway is underway, costs $3 million and is expected to finish in early 2025.
Another FDOT project from CR 721 west to Lonesome Island Road is currently in the Project Development and Environment (PD&E) study phase. Proposed improvements there also include widening the two-lane road to four lanes.
That study, budgeted at $2 million, should finish in 2025, according to FDOT records at swflroads.com.
More local to Highlands County, FDOT is conducting a $2.28 million Plan, Design and Environmental (PD&E) study, expected to finish in 2024, on widening seven miles of the highway from Jefferson Avenue to County Road 29.
The state started work last year on the U.S. 27 and SR 70 intersection. Similar to improvements made in recent years to U.S. 27/State Road 64 in Avon Park and U.S. 98/State Road 60 in Bartow, FDOT has worked to:
- Reconstruct the intersection approaches and the intersection interior.
- Install new signage, pavement markers and signal lights.
- Put up new light poles and illumination.
Construction there is expected to have daytime and nighttime lane closures on both U.S. 27 and SR 70.
Unfortunately for coastal evacuees trying to get through Okeechobee this hurricane season, improvements there haven’t been slated yet for construction.
Burroughs said the evacuation routes need to get more priority than they currently have.