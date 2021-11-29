SEBRING — The Heartland Regional Transportation Planning Organization looks to review and update its Strategic Intermodal System Policy Plan at Wednesday’s quarterly meeting.
In addition, the regional planning body will review project applications and priorities for road projects in the six-county region, as well as select a firm to complete a feasibility study for an on-demand public transit system.
The meeting on Dec. 1 will be at 10 a.m. in the Lake Placid Government Center, 1069 U.S. 27, on the north end of Lake Placid. The organization represents the six counties of DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands and Okeechobee, as well as the urbanized area of Highlands County, specifically the greater metropolitan areas of Sebring and Avon Park.
HRTPO meets quarterly, with the next meeting set for March 16, 2022, at a site to be announced.
The Strategic Intermodal System (SIS) is a statewide network of high-priority transportation facilities, including the largest and most significant highways, waterways, rail corridors, freight rail terminals, passenger rail and bus terminals, airports, seaports and even spaceports. The SIS helps plan the state’s long-range vision for transportation.
Policy Plan update will focus on safety, resilience, technology/innovation, urban mobility/connectivity and rural mobility/connectivity. Updates will be dependent on comments made by people throughout the review process. The next steps include presenting the SIS Policy Plan to FDOT management and posting the draft SIS plan for public comment, according to HRTPO documents.
The final plan will get adopted in February 2022.
Under the list of projects submitted to be priorities in the Florida Department of Transportation Tentative Work Program for Fiscal Years 2023-2027, Highlands has U.S. 98 at the top of the list for capacity, widening the road from U.S. 27 east to Airport Road from two lanes to four. However, it’s listed as outside the five-year window.
Better news is that Highlands has State Road 70 listed under the Strategic Intermodal System projects for widening from two lanes to four lanes, in three phases, from Jefferson Avenue to Lonesome Island Road. Safety improvements east of Lonesome Island road to County Road 721 South are slated to have a project development and environmental study (PD&E) in Fiscal Year 2023.
Under Transportation Alternatives projects, Highlands has eight of the 12 ranked projects, starting at the first with 2,904 linear feet of sidewalk on State Road 17, with design to start in 2027.
Also slated for design in 2027, Highlands has the following projects:
- 11,616 linear feet of sidewalk on West Stryker Road, ranked fourth.
- 270 linear feet of sidewalk on Home Avenue, ranked fifth — sharing that ranking with a sidewalk in Hendry County.
- 6,969 linear feet of a multi-use path on Scenic Highway, ranked sixth.
- 394 linear feet of a sidewalk and bridge on Catfish Creek Road, ranked seventh.
- 1,742 linear feet of sidewalk along Sun ‘N Lakes Boulevard, South.
There are also items for an additional 6,420 linear feet of work on the multi-use path on Hammock Road, ranked 10th, and 7,762 linear feet of a multi-use path on Lake Olivia Drive, ranked 12th. They are not scheduled for design, as of yet.