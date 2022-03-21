SEBRING — The Heartland Rural Transportation Planning Organization will start working soon with other regions of Florida to make transportation more resilient.
Board members for the HRTPO approved a draft memorandum of understanding at Thursday’s quarterly meeting with plans to have it signed by all of the region’s county and municipal governments.
A report given at Thursday’s meeting at the Lake Placid Government Center stated that plans and projects for resiliency would help the region prepare for natural disasters, avoid property damage, make structures reliable, preserve community assets and help all jurisdictions with land-use planning, education and environmental improvements.
The biggest natural disaster threats to the Heartland, according to the report, are flooding and wind damage, followed by extreme temperatures or drought. These can impact infrastructure, agriculture, housing and other essential buildings, community assets and even military installations.
At the recent Heartland Regional Resiliency Coalition Summit, HRTPO officials met with representatives from other resiliency coalitions in the state to learn how to coordinate their efforts and those of Central Florida Regional Planning Council’s (CFRPC) Heartland 2060 planning project.
CFRPC staff will have to manage communication and coordination among the HRTPO’s seven counties, 28 cities, two water management districts and various stakeholders for the Peace River Basin, Kissimmee River Basin, Lake Okeechobee and Everglades’ headwaters.
The whole process started on Sept. 8, 2021, when the CFRPC adopted a resolution authorizing Executive Director Pat Steed to form the Heartland Regional Resiliency Coalition and have the CFRPC head up the Coalition to secure funding and lead programs to benefit the region.
CFRPC staff facilitated the resiliency summit on Jan. 31, 2022. The report said all 80 registered participants stated that they thought this would benefit the Heartland region. If all goes as planned, the coalition will provide a platform for local governments to work together and create guidelines to develop resilient communities, learn “best practices” from each other and other regions and leverage regional resilience efforts to enhance funding and secure grants.
Other changes and updates at Thursday’s meeting were made or planned for the Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP), the Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP), the Regional Trails Plan, the Congestion Management Process and plans coordinated directly with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).
The Board approved an amendment to the five-year Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP) to seek and spend $1.3 million to design and engineer a wildlife crossing in Venus along with drainage improvements. Plans would need to go to Tallahassee by Sept. 14, 2023.
The Board also reviewed FDOT project applications and priorities for Fiscal Year 2028, an annual audit report that showed no issues and a list of recommendations, corrective actions and noteworthy practices.