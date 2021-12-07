SEBRING — Late drama, the closest finish in “HSR Classics” history and a trio of first-time winners brought the Sixth Annual Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Classic Sebring 12 Hour, Pistons and Props, presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network, to an exciting and competitive conclusion Sunday at Sebring International Raceway.
Competitors in the HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour were divided into four period-correct Run Groups with each taking to the 3.74-mile Sebring circuit four separate times for 42-minute race segments over the last two days. Each overall Run Group winner was presented with a special-edition B.R.M. Chronographes watch commissioned specifically for the HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour.
The Group A finish was a record-setting thriller that saw winners Alan Benjamin and Brady Refenning lead the group overall standings for just the final four minutes of the race in the Boulder Classics 1972 No. 18 Porsche 911 S/T powered by Refenning’s 901 Shop.
Run Group B also had its share of late-race drama and heartbreak after a race-long battle between the RM Motorsports 1978 No. 198 Lola T298 of Jim Farley and Billy Johnson and the equally quick Phil Reilly and Co. 1974 No. 26 Chevron B26 of Gray Gregory and Ethan Shippert.
The teams split the wins in Saturday’s opening races, and Johnson won round three in the Lola Saturday night, but the Chevron still brought a nearly 10-second lead into Sunday’s fourth and final race.
Halfway through, Shippert was leading ahead of Farley’s Lola when something broke on the Chevron at speed heading into Sebring’s turn seven chicane section. Shippert was uninjured after contact with the safety barriers, but the Chevron team’s pursuit of a fourth-straight HSR Classic Sebring victory was over.
Farley drove out the remaining minutes and crossed the finish line well clear of the competition to seal his first career HSR Classics race win.
Run Group C emerged into a GT Modern (GTM) battle that was ultimately won by the 2017 No. 16 Fall-Line Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Tom Herb and Ryan Dalziel.
Herb and Dalziel went back and forth with the TAG 2016 No. 991 Porsche 991 GT3 of Thomas Gruber throughout the race. Gruber won both opening rounds in his Speed Syndicate-prepared 991 but could never quite shake the Mercedes-AMG GT3 that trailed just seconds behind in both races.
Herb and Dalziel co-drove to Saturday night’s round three victory that, along with a spin by Gruber, allowed them to build a nearly 45-second overall lead heading into Sunday afternoon’s fourth and final race.
Gruber picked up his third victory in the finale, but Dalziel once again was content to cruise just behind in second and defend the No. 16 team’s overall lead with a competitive but controlled pace. The Mercedes-AMG GT3 crossed the finish line just 0.671 of a second behind the Porsche to seal the overall win with a comfortable 43-second margin of victory.
Group D, a showcase of production-based HSR race cars, typically produces some of the Classic Sebring’s best competition and this weekend was no exception. It all came down to a two-Porsche 991 Cup battle between Price Ford and Cody Ellsworth in their 2016 No. 12 Autometrics entry and the similar Kelly-Moss Racing 2015 No. 85 entry of Brent Asplundh.
Asplundh swept Saturday’s opening rounds but a round three victory that night by Ford and Ellsworth put them in front heading into Sunday’s finale. Asplundh charged to his third win in four races but a competitive but calculated run to the finish in third place was just enough for Ford and Ellsworth to take the overall Group D win.
Next up for HSR is a return to Sebring International Raceway for 2022’s season-opening HSR Spring Fling, April 6-8, 2022.