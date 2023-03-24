SEBRING — With the dust and victory-lane confetti barely settled after this past weekend’s 71st running of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race, Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) rolls into Sebring International Raceway this week for its season-opening HSR Spring Fling, today through Sunday. A full schedule of HSR vintage and historic endurance and sprint races share the weekend card with the USAC-sanctioned Porsche Sprint Challenge, USF Pro2000, USF 2000 and USF Juniors series in what will be the third-straight weekend of competition on the legendary 3.74-mile Sebring International Raceway road course.

Dedicated to historic and vintage motorsport competition, HSR offers a variety of classes and run groups for sports cars and other road racing machines from the last 65 years and beyond. A jam-packed schedule of events includes four feature races and the always exciting WeatherTech Sprint races for all run groups in a Saturday/Sunday doubleheader format.

