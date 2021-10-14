SEBRING — Larry Huffman, missing 16-year-old from Avon Park, was found by Highlands County sheriff's deputies at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday on Everlast Terrace in Sebring.
He had been sought since 12:20 a.m. Monday when he ran from deputies at Donaldson Park in downtown Avon Park into the middle of Lake Verona, sheriff's officials reported.
He was believed to have made it out of the water somewhere on the perimeter, wearing only underwear, according to text of a mobile alert notice, as provided by the Highlands County Sheriff's Office. However, deputies did not see him come out of the lake and continued to look for him on Monday.
They were assisted in their search by Avon Park Fire Department and officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, but also put out public alerts and information to the Highlands News-Sun to help widen the search.
According to officials, Huffman was in violation of a juvenile court-imposed curfew when deputies saw him at the lake.