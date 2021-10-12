AVON PARK — A 16-year-old boy is still missing after being spotted by sheriff’s deputies at 12:20 a.m. Monday in the middle of Lake Verona.
A notice via reverse-911 call to the Avon Park area states that Huffman was also seen running into the lake from Donaldson Park on the west side.
He is believed to have made it out of the water somewhere on the perimeter, wearing only underwear, according to text of a mobile alert notice, as provided by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Office officials said Monday morning that deputies know he went into the lake. They did not themselves see him come out of the lake, and will continue looking for him.
Deputies were assisted in their search by Avon Park Fire Department and officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The teenager stands 5 feet, 8 inches, weighs 115 pounds, and has both brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information about where he is or where he went, contact 863-402-7200, option 1. Remember, it is a crime to conceal the location of a missing juvenile from law enforcement.