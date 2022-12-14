SEBRING — Zavian Alexander Guy Huggins, 20, of Sebring, was arrested Friday evening by Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies. Huggins will now face charges of burglary with assault or battery and property damage, criminal mischief $200 or under.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Huggins forced his way into his victim’s residence and broke her bathroom door. The victim said Huggins arrived at her home and demanded to know who was in her residence.

