SEBRING — Zavian Alexander Guy Huggins, 20, of Sebring, was arrested Friday evening by Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies. Huggins will now face charges of burglary with assault or battery and property damage, criminal mischief $200 or under.
According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Huggins forced his way into his victim’s residence and broke her bathroom door. The victim said Huggins arrived at her home and demanded to know who was in her residence.
The resident did not want to open the door all the way and said Huggins forced his way in and pushed her against the wall. A male friend was in the bathroom and Huggins tried to gain entrance in there, the report said.
Finding the door locked, Huggins allegedly punched the door enough so he broke through it. Huggins left the apartment. The victim has an active trespass for Huggins on the property and she did not invite him in.
Deputies got a statement from Huggins after reading him his Miranda rights but it is redacted. The deputy did note scrapes on the defendant’s hand.