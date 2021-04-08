SEBRING — Rachel Michelle Hughes, 33, homeless, was arrested on April 1 by Sebring Police Department officers. She has been booked on charges of two counts of battery, second or subsequent offense, aggravated battery on a person with a deadly weapon, conditional release violation of a pretrial release, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. She is being held without bond in the Highlands County Jail.
An officer arrived at a convenience store on Roseland Avenue in response to an aggravated battery occurrence about 2:45 p.m. on April 1. The officer made contact with the victim who said he was sitting outside the store where the suspect followed him and an argument took place.
The victim said Hughes pulled out a kitchen knife that was 8-10 inches long and held it to his throat while she allegedly threatened to kill him. The report also states the suspect cut the victim’s hand. The victim told officers that Hughes continued to threaten him with the knife by pushing it into his skin below his lip, which made a “small puncture” the report shows.
The victim told the officer that he was afraid for his life and did not fight back in fear of greater harm coming to him.
The report shows a previous battery conviction in Highlands County in 2018 and she had a no-contact order issued in March 2021 due to domestic violence.
There were no concealed weapons found on Hughes.