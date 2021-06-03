Human trafficking might seem like a problem for a larger city, but it happens everywhere, big city to small town.
Unfortunately, it’s a crime that strikes the most vulnerable. Statistics show 40-60% of victims in the United States are children and 70% are female.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s Trafficking and Abuse Prevention and Prosecution has begun an education program in partnership with Kentucky Beer Wholesalers Association to enlighten beer distributors about human trafficking.
At a glance, it might seem an odd sector of the population to target with the information, but Cameron said beer distributors have unique access to areas where trafficking can occur and their partnership could help increase reporting for an extremely underreported crime.
Perhaps it’s something Florida can consider in combatting human trafficking, but everyone can work toward helping those who are enslaved.
Warning signs of human trafficking, according to the International Catholic Migration Commission, include:
• Someone living with their employer.
• Someone younger than 18 involved in prostitution.
• Very poor living conditions and/or multiple people living in a very small space.
• Not being able to speak to the individual alone.
• Employer holding passport or other identity documents.
• Signs of physical abuse, like bruising or other injuries.
• The individual seems submissive or fearful.
• The individual is unpaid or is paid very little.
• The individual’s responses seem to be rehearsed or scripted.
To report human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888. Reporting is anonymous and operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
An editorial from the Ashland Daily Independent, Kentucky.