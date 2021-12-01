Spiritual salvation cannot come by human works, Ephesians 2:8,9, KJV. Sin is breaking of spiritual law and can only be dealt with spiritually. We are physical and can only deal with our physical laws. If you break a law by stealing or speeding, you are punished by paying money, going to jail for a certain time or both. The severity of a sin is beyond our understanding, but must be severe for an unbeliever to be sentenced to the lake of fire forever.
If we cannot save ourselves, how can one be saved? God's remedy for our salvation is not what we can do, but to believe what Christ has done. It is just "faith" in what he has done in our place. He substituted his life for ours. He paid our debt.
The "power" to pay all sins of the world was in his perfect "blood." Without the shedding of blood, there is no remission of sins, Hebrews 9:22, KJV. The shedding of animal blood of an unblemished animal in the Old Testament was a shadow of the perfect sacrifice to come...Jesus. The shedding of the blood of Christ was demanded by God for the purging of all sins.
By faith, Abel offered God a more excellent sacrifice than Cain, Hebrews 11:4, KJV. It wasn't that Abel was a better man than Cain, but Abel believed God and was made righteous, not holy. He was still a sinner. Because he believed God, he was given forbearance for salvation until the death of Christ on the cross.
It is faith that pleases God, Hebrews 11:6, KJV, and faith in what Christ has done and faith in his blood that saves you. As Christ created the earth and universe, he purged all sins without any human works such as church going, hail Mary's, tithing, confessions, repentance, Sabbath days, water baptisms etc. The minute you believe you are a sinner in need of Christ and that he did it all, you have repented once for all sins, past, present and future sins and are saved. How this is done is beyond our pea-brain understanding. Believe it, because without faith it is impossible to please him, Hebrews 11:6, KJV. And God does not lie.
