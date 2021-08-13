SEBRING — It may be unusual for an Animal Services agency and a Humane Society to work together, but in Highlands County, these two organizations have partnered since 2017. That’s when the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office took over the administration of Animal Services (formerly Animal Control), and when Lt. Clay Kinslow was selected to run it.
Kinslow, who has been an officer with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office since 2008, said, “I was happy to take on this assignment. I’ve always been an animal person. I have four Labrador retrievers, and horses, cattle and chickens on my property.”
Kinslow’s empathy towards animals has meant more humane treatment and better outcomes for impounded dogs and cats than in the past. As a result, the Humane Society and Animal Services now work together.
To establish that relationship, one of the first things Kinslow did when he came on board was to meet with Spiegel.
“We realized our goals are the same. We both want to save as many animals as possible by getting them adopted by good people,” Kinslow said.
Spiegel applauds the sheriff’s decision to appoint Kinslow to head the agency.
“Clay’s a good guy, and we work well together,” she said.
Animal Services often gets calls about dogs and cats in distress. So does the Humane Society. Spiegel forwards calls to Kinslow, and he sends one of his four officers out to investigate. Some of the situations that officers encounter are deplorable.
Recently, Animal Services confiscated two starving dogs from the home of a 30-year-old man. One dog was in a cage outdoors that was exposed to direct sunlight. The dog had no food, and the only water he had came from the rain. Confined to the kennel, he was forced to lie in his own urine. He developed sores and oozing infections.
The other dog was confined to a cage inside the house. She was even skinnier due to lack of food and water. She tried so hard to get out of the cage that she dented it and had an open wound on the top of her head, plus sores on her body.
The officers took the dogs to Sebring Animal Hospital for evaluation, and kept them for several days until the Highlands County Humane Society had space to accept them.
The owner would not surrender the dogs voluntarily, so Animal Services filed a request with the State Attorney’s office to transfer ownership of the dogs to the Humane Society.
In another incident, Animal Services took into custody a homeless dog and her four puppies who were found lying under a house. The puppies were covered with fleas. Animal Services also transferred those dogs to the Humane Society where they could be treated for their wounds and heal in order to be adoptable and given a new home.
Animal Services only has 50 pens. So it strives hard to get its homeless dogs and cats adopted or rescued by other organizations that can find homes for them.
“The Humane Society takes many of our small dogs. Since it can provide veterinary services, we also send them our injured dogs and cats. Whenever the Humane Society has open kennels, Judy will come over to select any dogs or cats for which the Humane Society believes it can find homes,” Kinslow said.
Animal Services also has built relationships with other shelters, Humane Societies, and rescue organizations across the state of Florida.
“We place our adoptable dogs and cats on a list of facilities that these organizations pull from, and we post photos of them on social media,” Kinslow said.
Animal Services impounded 986 dogs in 2020. Of those, 191 were reclaimed by their owners, 117 were adopted, and 509 were rescued by shelters that said they would arrange for adoptions.
Animal Services also impounded 1,641 cats in 2020. Of those, 48 were reclaimed by their owners, 55 were adopted, and 782 were rescued by other shelters.
Unfortunately, Animal Services does not have the luxury of deciding which dogs or cats it will pick up, and some dogs and cats it picks up have to be humanely euthanized.
In 2020, a total of 12 dogs were euthanized for biting their owners, another individual, or another animal, and 99 were euthanized at the owners’ request, because they were old and had serious medical or behavioral issues, and/or required medical treatment involving expenses that the owner could not afford to pay.
A total of 701 cats were euthanized, almost all of them feral. Remaining dogs and cats were those still at the facility at the end of the year.
Kinslow gives kudos to the Humane Society of Highlands County for its efforts saving the dogs and cats of Highlands County. So too does retired veterinarian Dr. Richard Carpenter, who has supervised the medical care of the Humane Society’s shelter animals since 2016.
“I have never worked with a Humane Society that is as well run and with as dedicated a staff as this one. It is a pleasure to work with Judy, the board and all the very capable vet assistants.
“It is also a credit to the Humane Society that so many people come here from such great distances — Orlando, Tampa, Fort Myers — to adopt animals,” Carpenter said.
Recently, Spiegel and Kinslow started work on strengthening Highlands County’s tethering ordinance. Current law states that a dog can be tethered, provided the dog has food, water and shelter, but the law needs more specificity.