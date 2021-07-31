SEBRING — Shirley Bryson has done it again. For her 103rd birthday party in July, she asked for food for the animals instead of gifts. Her friends delivered the kibble in spades. On Wednesday, Bryson and her daughter, Charlene Landers, delivered the donation of 500 pounds of dog and cat food to the Humane Society of Highlands County.
Bryson’s birthday is July 10 and the party was held on the 17th. Invitations included needed items for the furry friends at the shelter.
This is not the first time Bryson has given up gifts for herself in lieu of gifts to the animals. In 2019, Bryson donated some 450 pounds of food and cleaning supplies to the Humane Society. Due to COVID-19, Bryson could not have her party to collect food in 2020.
Bryson wanted to beat her previous haul and had a goal of 500 pounds this year.
“She had a plan,” Landers said. “You always have to have a plan.”
Bryson came up about 15 pounds short of her 500 pound goal; so, Landers hit the store to buy more. Thankfully, Humane Society members were on hand to unload the loot.
Bryson moved to Highlands County at 99 years old and soon decided to help animals.
“At her age, she doesn’t need anymore slippers or pajamas,” Landers said.
Bryson had two shelter dogs and a rescued cat, although she said she’s not sure who rescued whom.
Landers recalled her mother as always being generous, especially with her grandchildren.
“It’s nice to do what you can that’s appreciated and needed,” Landers said.
HCHS President Judy Spiegel was grateful for the donation.
“It was a very welcome addition,” she said. “It’s nice when people do this on their birthday. It’s a selfless act and really appreciated.”