SEBRINIG— The Affordable Pet Care Clinic at the Humane Society of Highlands County is seeking a full-time veterinarian. The current veterinarian’s contract is up on Aug. 31 and could impact the services provided.
The Humane Society was bequeathed a generous $30,000 for a sign-on bonus. As further incentive for the public’s help in finding a qualified, licensed veterinarian, the shelter is offering a $1,000 finder’s fee for a signed two-year contract. Those are some nice incentives if you know the right someone.
Humane Society of Highlands County Board President Judy Spiegel said it is an opportunity for someone to have their own clinic. The board would work with the new veterinarian with flexibility in hours too.
The Affordable Pet Care Clinic was years in the making with funds raised to purchase equipment such as a X-ray machine and more. The clinic opened Sept. 1, 2020 and could be in danger of closing or limiting services, Spiegel said.
“It would be heartbreaking to have to close it,” she said.
The clinic serves at least 1,800 patients that would have to be sent to other veterinarians in the area, putting an additional load on them. Another reason Spiegel said she does not want the clinic to close was many pet owners need the lower fees of the clinic to provide proper care to their pets. When they first opened, many pets were in bad shape because they weren’t getting the medical attention they needed.
Dr. Richard Carpenter is a part-time veterinarian on staff and does all the spaying and neutering and other surgeries. He has a positive outlook and feels they will not have to close the clinic. While he has no interest in working full time, Carpenter said there are many things the vet technicians (techs) can do without a veterinarian on premises. The techs can evaluate a problem and them call Carpenter to advise them.
He gave an example of a client whose cat has dirty ears. The tech could clean the ears and if medications were needed, the veterinarian would be called in for a diagnosis and prescription if needed.
Carpenter said the technicians cannot make a diagnosis, give rabies vaccines or perform surgery. Currently the vaccines are given on Mondays. Carpenter said he was willing to work with the clinic to bridge the gap between the current veterinarian leaving and another one coming in. For example, he could have a day where he was there to do rabies vaccinations or do them when he is there for surgeries. Although the situation may not be ideal, it could work in the interim.
“This year we have a potential for really good work out there,” Carpenter said.
Carpenter has his eye on a promising veterinarian once she finishes her schooling in May. He felt confident, with the right fit, they could eventually have more than one veterinarian on staff. They would be able to provide more services and see more pets with a shorter wait time.
Spiegel may use relief veterinarians as well. They are very expensive and usually require a place to stay and hotels are very expensive, especially if they are staying multiple nights. She is seeking someone who has an Airbnb someone could donate time in or someone with a mother-in-law building that could be used. Another idea she gave was a self-contained recreational vehicle that could be set up on the grounds at the shelter to house the relief veterinarians.
Call Spiegel if you know a possible veterinarian candidate or can help with housing the relief vets at 863-214-6508.