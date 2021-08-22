Humanity has corrupted Earth
Global warming is actually a plague sent by God as a punishment sent by God to punish humanity for forsaking Him to follow their own ways.
“The fourth angel poured out his bowl on the sun. He was commissioned to burn men with fire.” Revelation 16:8f
When it is all over (the Great Judgment), those who survive will enjoy the greatest period of joy and happiness the world has ever known since the fall of man. God will have rid the Earth of the wicked and all evildoers and all lies and liars and all falsehood – only the just who seek Him in truth will survive.
Humanity has forsaken God and corrupted the Earth with their own versions of rights and freedoms.
Donald A. Devine
Avon Park