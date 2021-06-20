SEBRING — An SUV rolled and another driver got airlifted Saturday after a hard T-bone wreck on U.S. 27.
At 9:21 a.m., emergency personnel received calls about a crash just inside Sebring Parkway from the U.S. 27 intersection. A red 2004 Hummer H2 had landed on its side with front end damage while a charcoal gray 2019 Hyundai Sonata sedan had been knocked into a nearby parking lot with heavy passenger-side damage.
The driver of the sedan, 63-year-old Martin Bowers of Sebring, was transported to AdventHealth Sebring, then airlifted to Tampa General Hospital, Sebring police reported.
Bennie Holton, 68, told police the brakes on his H2 failed, which was why when he approached going northbound in the outside lane and hit the sedan as it crossed from Schumacher Road. Police cited him with careless driving.
A third driver told police both southbound and northbound traffic had red lights at the time. Another driver in a red Chevrolet Blazer, waiting in the northbound right-hand turn lane, told police the Hummer passed right by her vehicle before plowing into the sedan.
The impact threw the sedan backward into a nearby parking lot on the northeast corner of the intersection where it landed upright. The Hummer then spun 180 degrees and rolled. landing on its driver’s side. Fire crews from Sebring Fire Department, Station 14, arrived at the scene to stabilize the SUV and extricate the driver.