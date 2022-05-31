Recently, everywhere in the United States, the U.S. Post Offices held their annual food drives. Days later, they are still processing the generous contributions. My mail carrier took my box of the foods the diabetic me should not eat, including but not limited to things like pasta, potatoes, noodles, rice. It felt great to be donating to a good cause while eliminating temptation. My admiration for the Post Office is boundless anyway – they knock themselves out six days a week for us. They are justifiably proud of this contribution they make toward reducing hunger. I see it as a win-win situation for all of us. Watch for the food drive next year ... watch for it every year.
Do you know what real hunger feels like? Not the common hunger pains that remind us we missed lunch, but a ‘grinding’ pain that doesn’t let up? Pain that makes you feel like something inside of you is actually eating you? Lots of people, including small children, have suffered this way all their lives. I myself look like I have ‘never missed a meal’ but, as a child, I used to dream almost exclusively of food and stay hungry all the time. I won’t be able to eat enough food in my lifetime to forget what that feels like.
One hot summer day when I was about 10, a rusty, lopsided, old school bus jumping with lots of excited young kids shuddered and wheezed to a stop on the dirt road in front of my house. A ‘church lady’ invited me to get on and go to the church for some storytelling, fun games, and, best of all, some ‘treats.’ With no food at my house, I went. The idea of ‘treats’ made my mouth water. My stomach was growling. I was most anxious for the promised ‘treats,’ expecting more than the little bowl of ‘whatever’ we were each finally given.
A small, tow-headed boy ate all of his so quickly he was practically strangling on his small portion. I wolfed mine down too. He got up and went back to the church lady and held the empty bowl out to her, begging, “More, more.” She shook her head. There wasn’t any more ... for anybody. The little guy begged again, “More. More. Me a good boy. Me a good boy,” as though he might be being punished, denied food, for being a bad boy. And then he cried, sounding like a lost kitten mewing.
I learned my lesson that day. Even charity had its limits. I never got on that bus again.
There has always been hunger in America. People who have known real hunger and finally get enough to eat on a regular basis, will feed anything and anyone who washes up on their shore – stray cats, lost dogs, friends, relatives, strangers – anyone/anything that looks like it could ‘use a meal’ and then be almost apologetic that they have more than they need.
While the Post Office food drive is over for this year, there are opportunities everywhere to donate all year long. Call around. Many churches, clubs and lodges, charitable organizations accept food donations and give every bit of it away every week to needy families. These organizations, too, are almost begging for food donations.
I have always heard this is the land of plenty. Let’s prove that it still is.
Sam Heede, a resident of Spring Lake, invites your comments at samatsea5@gmail.com