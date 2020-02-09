SEBRING — Illegal dumping has been a problem for many years in Highlands County’s rural areas, especially the back roads of subdivisions.
On Tuesday night, Steven Brown, who lives near Avon Park Air Force Range, alerted county commissioners to a new wrinkle: Dumped carcasses from hunters.
Brown said he lives on N.C. Hill Road, one street east of Riverdale Road, just south of the bombing range.
“And they come down through there — and I’m not saying who — and dump their carcasses on the side of the road,” Brown said.
He said he had a Highlands County sheriff’s deputy come out to investigate.
Brown said he didn’t know who it was, really, but he suspected hunters and anglers who go to the range come back through that road and dispose of skeletons and unwanted carcasses there.
“Most of them just cut the back strap out and leave the rest of it there,” Brown said, referring to one of the choice cuts of venison from a deer.
Brown asked if commissioners could put up a “no dumping” sign, but Commissioner Don Elwell suggested a hidden camera at potential dump sites might be more effective, especially for catching the culprits.
Commission Chair Ron Handley said dumping from hunting and fishing would probably have died down now, with the end of hunting season.
He advised Brown to come back before next hunting season for some proactive enforcement with signs.
“Of course, if it’s people poaching — killing them illegally — it’s not going to matter anyway,” Commissioner Jim Brooks said.
Approximately five years ago, the county commission entered an agreement with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office to fund an environmental deputy for the county, specifically to investigate illegal dumping.
Although the post has rotated from the original deputy to a new one, reports are from the Sheriff’s Office that dumping investigations are still very active, with substantial fines possible once the deputy identifies a potential guilty party.