LAKE PLACID — Selling the former Lake Placid town hall – as any commercial property – is not a simple process. After several months of discussions and motions, Town Council members learned at their regular Oct. 11 meeting that the sale could require land-use changes and other legal considerations.
The property, at 311 W. Interlake Blvd., faces Devane Park and the downtown park it encircles. The council must jump through many hoops before it is sold: It must resolve the question of the Highlands County Library, whose parking lot extends onto the former town hall parcel. Not only that, but the council still must clearly define, through a land survey, the parcel it is putting up for sale and the land it intends to keep for itself.
It’s not that Town Administrator Phil Williams and town staff haven’t been preparing the property for sale. Williams and a local company removed an historic, two-ton safe from inside the building and moved it to the Lake Placid Government Center. After the council asked in September whether the town could remove an electric generator from the building before it is sold, Williams and Utilities Director Joe Barber took an engineering look and learned it could not be used to power the town’s wastewater lift stations or other town operations.
“The generator is not compatible with the lift stations,” Williams told the council Oct. 11. “It’s worthless at the police department, it has the wrong current, and we’ve run out of options for using it.”
The council quickly agreed to sell the generator, which works with the former town hall systems, with the building.
The former town hall, which is designated a public building, is surrounded by properties zoned C-2, for light commercial/office use. Nearby medical offices, for instance, are zoned C-2. Council Member Ray Royce said land-use changes might be required, if any, before the property changes hands.
“We should instruct staff to begin the process of recommending the land use zoning changes and start that process in our next available meeting,” Royce said.
The boundary between the library and the former town hall also overlaps. The properties – one owned by the town, the other by the county – share a driveway entrance and a bit of land. Once a surveyor maps out the true boundary, the town will negotiate with Highlands County for compensation or simply give the land to the county, Royce said.
Council Member Debra Ann Worley said she was tired of offering land to the county, noting the town gave the county land for the library as well as gifted several other parcels to the county.
“We need to get … money because we don’t get recognition for everything we give the county,” Worley said, seemingly irritated. “We give and we give and I feel we don’t feel appreciated.”
The town also needs to clearly define what portion of the former town hall land will be sold along with the building. A survey would clearly delineate the portion of the town hall land the town wants to keep and define where the library property ends, Royce said.
“We all want to look at a drawing and say, ‘Yes or No,’” Royce said. “There’s a hunk of library parking lot that’s on our property. I don’t know if we need to give or sell some property – there’s a wide range of things we need to know.”
The council passed a motion directing the staff to include the generator in the sale of the property and to obtain the proper surveys to determine which portion of the parcel will remain in town ownership. The survey would also determine where the library’s parking lot ends and where the town’s property begins.
“We have several weeks of work to do to prepare the properties for sale,” Royce said.
The town is considering selling three properties in preparation for a new police station, the location of which has yet to be determined. The three properties – 619 Hillcrest Ave., is appraised at $130,600; the former town hall is worth $473,000; and the present police station at 8 N. Oak Ave., is worth $276,000, according to appraiser William K. Boyd Inc. of Sebring.
The council and town staff will probably spend the next year or so researching, preparing and executing the sale of the properties, and each sale will require an ordinance passed by the council that details how, when and for how much each property will be sold.