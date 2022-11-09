SEBRING — Michael Hurley was elected and Beverly Phillips stayed on the Sun ‘N Lake Board of Supervisors after election results Tuesday night.
They had the top number of votes among the three candidates. Hurley had 917 votes, or 36.78%, while Phillips had 880 votes, or 35.3%
Jim Hicks came in third with 696 votes — 27.92%
Hurley also did best in pre-election voting, with 224 early voting ballots and 266 mail-in ballots. He got another 427 on Election Day.
Phillips was also second in pre-election votes. She had 202 early voting ballots and 255 mail-in ballots. Her tally on Election Day was 423.
Hicks’ tally was 200 early votes – 151 mail-in votes and 345 from the polls.
Phillips was already on the board, but with her seat up for reelection and a seat still unfilled, the three candidates would have to compete to see who would make it on and who would be left out.
Only those living inside the Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District could vote in this race. The board has two landowner-decided seats, which are both filled at this time.
The remaining seat is decided by popular vote from those living in the district.
Meanwhile, in Spring Lake Improvement District, Kenneth Kirk was elected to the Board of Supervisors, Seat 4, and Tim McKenna was elected to Seat 5, both by acclamation. They had no opposition.