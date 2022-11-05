SEBRING — A lot of streets still have debris from Hurricane Ian, waiting to get picked up, and residents aren’t the only ones still waiting.
“Debris has not been picked up in front of my house,” Interim County Administrator Laurie Hurner said to county commissioners on Tuesday.
“For the record, debris has not been picked up in front of my house either, so you’re not the only one,” added County Engineer Clinton “Gator” Howerton Jr., as he started to report on the problem.
Since Oct. 3, he said, debris removal crews have picked up 215,808 cubic yards of vegetative debris. They are just halfway through the first pass, he said, and some areas haven’t been seen yet.
“My initial goal was to be done by 45 days after the storm. We’re at about 30 days now, so we are not going to hit our initial goal,” Howerton said. “Also, our initial estimates were at 300,000 cubic yards. We’re already at 215 [thousand]. Like I say, we haven’t really hit the halfway mark of our first pass.”
The county has not yet started picking up construction and demolition-type debris because these first loads are being ground into mulch.
Howerton said monitoring crews, a separate company from the collection crews, must compile data on what’s being picked up. Records must be meticulous for each load and kept for several years, Howerton said, because the county is just now being audited by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the nearly one million cubic yards of debris picked up five years ago after Hurricane Irma.
It took two years to get reimbursed for Irma, Howerton said, and Ian will be no different. Every load has to meet FEMA standards, or that cost won’t get reimbursed.
Right now, the county has just 20 crews working a lot more than 20 neighborhoods. The county had 70 crews for Irma. This time, counties to the west and southwest — hardest hit by Ian — bid higher for the contracts and have a greater need for collection right now.
It cost $15 million for debris collection after Irma. Howerton expects Ian will likely cost $7 million out of the county’s unassigned fund balance of $27.23 million.
“This is why we built it up. That’s what we built it up for,” Howerton said.
Hurner said a lot of people have stopped her, such as in the grocery store, to ask about the cars with flashing lights. Those are the monitors, she said.
There is also a form, available on HighlandsFL.gov, for residents to have their lawn service companies fill out and return. It will allow them to carry storm debris gathered from yard work to the landfill free of charge, Hurner said.
In answer to a question from Commissioner Arlene Tuck about gated communities, Howerton said county officials are working with collection crews to make sure they have all the needed right-of-entry paperwork.
In answer to questions from Commissioner Kevin Roberts about cost, Howerton said this hurricane’s estimate is based on the percentage of debris compared to Irma, but prices have gone up.
“That’s why we have the reserves to take care of disasters like this.” Roberts said.
Roberts also noted how, when visiting his daughter in Sebring Hills, he saw how meticulous the collection crews were.
Hurner also said, as a reminder to residents, that debris cannot be bagged, or placed too close to mailboxes, electric lines or electric/phone relay boxes.
If it’s too close, the trucks can end up causing damage, she said.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac asked about reports he heard that 100% reimbursement would only come if debris gets picked up within the first 60 days. Howerton said he had heard that via a governor’s press conference, but had heard no updates.
“We should be eligible for 100% reimbursement as long as we follow the rules,” Howerton said.