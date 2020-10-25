SEBRING — Tim Hurner, for the second time in as many years, got inducted into a hall of fame.
In September, the former Highlands County extension agent was inducted into the Florida Association of County Agricultural Agents (FACAA) Hall of Fame.
The ceremony would have been held at the annual Extension Professional Associations of Florida meeting in Panama City, but the event was not held, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, the Highlands County Board of County Commission recognized him for that induction in a smaller ceremony, led by his daughter, Assistant County Administrator Laurie Hurner, who also previously served as county extension agent.
“George Timothy ‘Tim’ Hurner, my Dad, embodies all that an extension agent should be,” Laurie Hurner said.
Bridget Carlisle with Polk County Cooperative Extension, who presented his award Tuesday, said it is the most prestigious award their organization bestows.
}She said she started her career as a 4-H agent in Highlands County, a position he created.
Tim Hurner thanked several people, including Bert J. Harris Jr., “for having the confidence and faith in me, a young kid from the University of Florida, to come down here and work with citrus growers.”
He said the grandchildren of many of those growers now run their operations, and he appreciated their support over the years.
Tim Hurner, a fourth-generation Florida citrus grower, earned a degree in citrus production from The University of Florida in 1965 and was hired immediately to serve as the county citrus agent.
Tim Hurner served Highlands County as the citrus extension agent and later as county extension director, after getting his Master’s degree.
He served that role for more than 40 years and was inducted into the Florida Citrus Hall of Fame in 2019.
In 1990, he helped form the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association to help growers keep up with and respond to local and regional issues, and became known as the “go to” person to help growers adapt to new technology and conservation methods.
This included pioneering a transition from overhead irrigation to microjet irrigation, for greater efficiency and water conservation.
He helped establish the Ridge Area Water Use Caution Area, which would later become part of the best-management practices programs for growers today.
Tim Hurner established the first pesticide container recycling program, to help growers dispose of the toxic containers properly.
He also initiated a master gardener program to help residents who wished to grow their own food, Laurie Hurner said.
As the 4-H Youth Agent for Highlands County, Hurner grew the program to over 500 members in 4-H, Home Economics, 4-H Livestock and 4-H Horse Clubs, and also taught at Florida Southern, mentoring many students who now lead the citrus industry.
As a certified crop advisor (CCA), he received the National CCA Award in 2012, the International CCA Award in 2013 and received Lifetime CCA status in 2014 for his contributions and leadership to the program.
His daughter said he started the citrus weather program when there was no internet.
“He spent many cold nights on the phone to growers providing minimum/maximum temperatures,” Laurie Hurner said.
Also on Tuesday, the County Commission recognized Oct. 4-10 as National 4-H Week.
Walker Dressel, Highlands County 4-H County Council president, read the proclamation to the board.
As typical for each year, 4-H members served breakfast to board members Tuesday morning, but because of the pandemic, delivered the breakfasts instead of hosting a dining event.