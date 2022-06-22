SEBRING — With just a couple of weeks before County Administrator Randy Vosburg’s last day, county commissioners have appointed a successor. At least until after county officials choose a permanent new administrator, Assistant County Administrator Laurie Hurner will now serve as interim county administrator.
“The way we’ve been operating, as if I’m on vacation, Laurie, as your deputy administrator, she’s been running the county,” Vosburg said.
It will be longer than 30 days to find a replacement, Vosburg said, and he advised commissioners to make a decision on that as soon as possible.
Commissioner Chris Campbell wanted to have Hurner designated as interim to provide stability for employees, as Vosburg suggested during his portion of Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting. Vosburg said Hurner has served in his stead whenever he’s been on vacation and already knows all of the departments, programs and projects she would need to oversee.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck questioned why the county would need to designate Hurner as an interim administrator, if she can serve in that capacity as assistant county administrator.
County Attorney Sherri Sutphen said Hurner has duties as the “deputy” administrator. She also said that the county has a lot of protocols that require the “county administrator” to sign on them.
It’s appropriate then, Sutphen said, to specify that she has full authority under the board, which usually includes a salary increase to match her increase in duties and responsibility.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said he liked the idea of designating Hurner with that role, with a 10% raise on her current salary. He then moved to make that happen, and commissioners voted unanimously in favor.
After the vote, Hurner presented Vosburg with a plaque and speech, something she said he told her and others he “didn’t want.” However, she said, “county staff doesn’t always listen” to him.
“Randy, as you know, we are sad to see you go,” Hurner said. “If we had it our way, things would stay the same. We want to salute your courage and your leadership. You have been a great mentor to me and a great mentor to many in the audience.”
Hurner said Vosburg brought levity to the county, including fake snakes and air horns in the hallways, but also respect and professionalism. Staff who could attend filled half the commission chambers, stood to applaud him, then joined him, Hurner and commissioners for a large group photo, taken by the Highlands County sheriff’s deputy assigned to the meeting.
Also, on Tuesday, Vosburg provided commissioners with a job description from Walton County, Florida, an area with a lower permanent population than Highlands County, but an equally high tourist jump each season.
He also presented the job promotion document from Stafford County, Virginia, where he is going. Staff there developed a five- to six-page brochure with a description of the job.
For now, Highlands County is promoting his vacant position on the International City/County Managers Association, Florida League of Cities and the Florida Association of Counties listings. It’s also on the Highlands County website.
It’s not everywhere it could be, Vosburg said. Some places where the county could list it require a detailed job description and a pay range, which commissioners have not yet spelled out.
At the next meeting, July 5, Sutphen said she could present a proposed job description for them. Roberts expressed surprise that the county doesn’t already have a job description written out for the county administrator.