SEBRING — After a long search and sifting through resumes and discussions on the candidates, the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners named Laurie Hurner as county administrator, by unanimous vote.
County Commissioner Arlene Tuck moved to hire Hurner as county administrator with the caveat of Hurner meeting with County Attorney Sherry Sutphen to negotiate a contract. After the contract has been negotiated, it will be brought back to the board for approval.
Hurner was appointed the position of interim county administrator in June 2022 ahead of then-County Administrator Randy Vosburg’s resigning. She has been acting as interim county administrator since July 2. Before that, Hurner was the deputy county administrator under Vosburg.
As the commissioners discussed each candidate in turn, Hurner’s application came up. County Commissioner Scott Kirouac said Hurner has “done a great job in the interim as a county administrator.”
The county received 31 applications and narrowed the number down to 22 last meeting. During Tuesday’s meeting that list was further narrowed to 10, but three people withdrew their applications. Commissioners had seven applicants to discuss.
In making her motion, Tuck said she felt Hurner would be a good fit for the administrator position as she has proven herself during her time serving in the interim.
“Laurie is a Highlands County girl and she will be here the rest of her life, at least until she retires,” Tuck said. “Laurie has done an outstanding job during COVID, budgets and a hurricane. There’s nothing else she couldn’t manage.”
After the meeting, Hurner said she was pleased with the outcome.
“I’m just very honored and privileged with the decision today,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting that. I was expecting a third round to the interview process. Highlands County’s home and it means the world to me that the commissioners have put their trust in me to lead this county forward.”
Hurner said she is humbled and is excited for the future and working with the great people of this county.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts was willing to have other applicants come to Highlands County if they were better qualified. He felt they were no better than Hurner. Roberts said it was always beneficial to hire from within if possible when the qualifications were the same. He said an outsider to the position and the county would have a steeper learning curve. He also felt Hurner did a great job during the challenges she has faced so far.
“In all of the positions in the county, there should be opportunities to advance the applicant if they are capable,” Roberts said. “My expectation is, she is going to grow and get better and better.”
Roberts said Hurner has great skills and is a people person. He is excited to see what she will do now that she will truly hold the office.
“We’ve given her wings to fly,” Roberts said.
Kirouac was willing to go forward with the interview process but was sure that Hurner would be a good fit for the position. If he did not feel 100% comfortable with the decision to hire Hurner as county administrator, he would have objected, Kirouac said. Even though he has known Hurner and her family for years, Kirouac said he is able to compartmentalize the relationships between professional and friendship. He also explained Hurner filed her application after the board hired a recruitment firm.
Hurner is a good learner and will certainly gain knowledge while in the administrator position, he said.
“Laurie will do a good job,” Kirouac said.
He shared Roberts’ feeling that an applicant coming from outside the county would have a steeper learning curve.
“She’s done a great job as interim administrator since she was appointed in July,” Commissioner Chris Campbell said.
Campbell felt she was the best candidate.
Commissioner Don Elwell was sworn into office at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting. The Highlands News-Sun was unable to reach Elwell after the meeting for comment.
“Hurner has been acting as the interim county administrator since July 2. She has been the deputy county administrator since August 2020, and before that she was the county’s Extension director and Extension agent,” Highlands County Assistant Public Information Officer Karen Clogston said.