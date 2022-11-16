Laurie Hurner

Laurie Hurner was named county administrator at Tuesday’s meeting of the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners.

 FILE PHOTO

SEBRING — After a long search and sifting through resumes and discussions on the candidates, the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners named Laurie Hurner as county administrator, by unanimous vote.

County Commissioner Arlene Tuck moved to hire Hurner as county administrator with the caveat of Hurner meeting with County Attorney Sherry Sutphen to negotiate a contract. After the contract has been negotiated, it will be brought back to the board for approval.

