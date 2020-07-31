SEBRING — Laurie Hurner, Highlands County extension director and citrus extension agent, has been tapped to serve as the next assistant county administrator.
She will start next Wednesday, if confirmed on Tuesday by the Board of County Commission.
“I’m excited. I’m really excited,” Hurner said Wednesday.
Born and raised in Highlands County, Hurner had headed up the Highlands County Extension Office for the past five years, a post once held by her father.
She’s enjoyed working for the county under the University of Florida, but said when she saw the job opening and the requirements, she saw an opportunity to give back.
It also struck her that she could bring her experience in agriculture to work with a wider swath of the community and get to work with other parts of local government.
She also knew she and County Administrator Randy Vosburg work well together, and that it would be a good fit.
The Highlands News-Sun also reached out to the county administrator’s office for official comment, but did not receive it by press time.
Hurner said citrus growers and others in agriculture were sad to see her leave her post, but she held confidence in the future of the office.
“I think the Highlands County extension service,” she said, “has made a lot of strides in the last five years. I feel like we’re in a great place to hand it off to the next person to be in charge.”
She said she didn’t know how soon her position would get filled, between budgets and the COVID-19 pandemic “making things interesting,” but estimated a three to six-month time frame of an interim director.
Hurner started with the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension Service on June 17, 2013, as a graduate of Florida Southern College with a bachelor’s degree in business/citrus. She has a master’s degree in agriculture from the University of Florida.
For the previous 10 years, Hurner had served as the assistant director of Grower Affairs at Florida Citrus Mutual, directly responsible for maintaining and enhancing relationships between Citrus Mutual and growers in Highlands, Glades, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, and St. Lucie counties.
Hurner also served as organizations liaison with the South Florida, Southwest Florida and St. John’s River Water Management Districts, and as an agriculture program manager and professor at what was then-South Florida Community College, now South Florida State College.
Outside of University of Florida, Hurner is involved with the Highlands County Cattlewomen, The Mason G. Smoak Foundation and is an alumna of The Wedgworth Leadership Institute for Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Her father, Tim Hurner, was a three-decade employee of the extension office in Highlands County. He started as the 4-H and citrus agent in 1965 and became the county agent in 1977.