SEBRING – Just 20 minutes after Tuesday’s 11 a.m. update of Hurricane Delta, the National Hurricane Center announced the storm was upgraded from a Category 2 to a Category 4 hurricane. Hurricane Delta strengthened as expected and reached maximum sustained winds of 130 mph and even higher gusts, according to Meteorologist Paul Close with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Highlands County Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss told commissioners Tuesday morning that the Panhandle is experiencing a hurricane season like Highlands did in 2004 when Hurricanes Charley, Frances and Jeanne crossed the state with Highlands in the nearby center of the crosshairs.
As of Tuesday morning’s report, hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from Delta’s center and tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the eye. Delta’s eye is only four miles wide, and is dubbed as a “pinhole” eye, according to Close.
Delta was moving about 16 mph west-northwest toward the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico today as a Category 4. Delta will bring an “extremely dangerous” storm surge. Heavy rainfall associated with Delta could bring flooding to the Peninsula, Cayman Islands and western Cuba through “midweek,” the National Hurricane Center’s advisory said.
Forecasters say Delta will weaken slightly to a Category 3 storm (still considered a major storm) and make landfall as a major hurricane. However, where Delta makes landfall next will affect many in the Gulf Coast, including the Panhandle of Florida. Close said as of Tuesday’s forecast, the Pensacola area will have tropical storm conditions.
Close said storm-weary Louisiana is a likely target for Delta’s second landfall late Friday night or Saturday. NHC advisory shows “life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane force winds” along the coasts of Mississippi and Louisiana on Friday.
Lake Charles, Louisiana felt the brunt of Hurricane Laura, a Category 4 storm, on Aug. 27. The community is still in recovery and rebuild mode. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warned residents Tuesday to prepare now for Delta. Close said landfall could be anywhere from Mobile, Alabama to Pensacola, Florida.
Highlands County won’t see much change from our usual summer-day pattern throughout the weekend. Close said temperature highs will be in the 90’s for a high and 70 for lows with the typical afternoon shower/thunder storms in the afternoons.
Close did say that anyone wanting to travel to the beaches on the west coast should not go in the water as dangerous conditions such as rip currents could be present. Boaters on the west coast should be aware of the threat of large waves and keep an eye on local news.
The next storm will be called Epsilon as the storms continue to be named through the Greek alphabet.
For more information on Hurricane Delta, visit nhc.noaa.gov.