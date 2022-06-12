SEBRING — The community heard from three of Florida’s top weather forecasters at the Highlands News-Sun’s annual Hurricane Expo on Saturday.
The day-long event at Lakeshore Mall informs the public on storm preparedness and staying safe during and after extreme weather events, which can include lightning strikes, wind damage, extensive flooding, and post-storm dangers such as downed power lines, unsafe roads, and heart attacks from stress and overdoing it while removing debris.
ABC 7’s Chief Meteorologist Bob Harrigan, who took the expo main stage at 11 a.m. Saturday, said he would remind Highlands County residents that hurricanes still pose a danger in the middle of the state.
“I’m going to focus on inland problems,” said Harrigan, who has flown into hurricanes with scientific instruments twice. “I’m not going to talk about storm surge, which occurs along the coast, but about rain, and flooding, and the fact that even though we’re inland, there can still be big problems.”
He pointed out hurricanes Charlie, Frances and Jeanne came through the center of the state in 2004 and Hurricane Irma in 2017.
“They had a big impact on Wauchula, Arcadia, and Highlands County, all these inland locations,” he said. “You’re not going to see Category 5 winds this far inland, but you can still get Category 2 and 3, they are not out of the question.”
By the way, Harrigan flew inside a U.S. Air Force C-130 storm chaser into Hurricane Bertha in 1996 and a P-3 Orion turboprop operated by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration into Ivan in 2004, which flies into hurricanes bearing instruments that measure air pressure, wind speed, air temperature, and other aspects of the extreme low-pressure cyclonic systems.
“The fully developed winds are going round the center, which pushes the aircraft from the side,” he said. “When a storm makes landfall, that’s when there’s a lot of strong up and down drafts. During Ivan, we dropped several hundred feet a couple of times. That’s why they fly at 10,000 feet, so they can adjust.”
The excitement of unpredictability is what attracted him to forecasting.
“Every day is different, even though it seems the same,” he said. “It’s always interesting, I was up last night, tracking the strong thunderstorms, posting updates on our Facebook page.”
WFLA News Channel 8 meteorologist Eric Stone spoke next to Expo attendees, but weather was not on the energetic young man’s mind in the moments before he took the stage.
“What do you want to talk about, pinball?” he asked.
It seems Stone, a serious pinball player, had recently won the 17th annual International Flipper Pinball Association World Pinball Championship in Fort Myers. He won $1,000 and a $7,000 Mandalorian pinball machine. These are the real thing, traditional manual paddles and stainless steel pinballs hitting bumpers and activating lights and bells. He beat out 64 other top players from 14 different countries.
But he was in Sebring Saturday to talk about something that’s also very dear to his heart: helping people prepare for the destruction of hurricanes.
In addition to water, candles, batteries, and sandbags, Stone says the one thing many people forget, especially seniors: having enough medication. If the power goes out, or one can’t leave the house, what are you going to do about medications?
“You want to call the pharmacy for two to three weeks of medication before the storm hits,” Stone said. “If there’s a storm out in the Atlantic, perhaps a week out, or even four days out and we’re in the cone of possibility, you want to call the pharmacy and say, ‘Hey, can I re-up my prescription?”
He also cautioned the audience to get enough flood insurance.
“A lot of people don’t realize that flood insurance is not covered in homeowner’s insurance policies,” Stone said. He also spoke of El Nino and La Nina weather patterns: El Nino creates higher wind shear in the Atlantic, lowering the risk to the United States. La Nina, on the other hand, reduces wind shear, which means more hurricanes in the Atlantic.
Oh, and the dust from the Sahara arriving in the Caribbean, presaging weather patterns that bring hurricanes to Florida. That’s partly true, Stone said.
“Dust, we love the dust, the dust is coming right now in the Caribbean and heading toward the Gulf,” Stone says. “It dries the atmosphere and prevents tropical storms from forming.”
The Highlands News-Sun featured a third hurricane predictor at the hurricane expo: National Weather Service meteorologist Christianne Pearce, who also happens to be a native of Avon Park.
Pearce remembers those three hurricanes in 2004; her father’s jewelry store in Avon Park took a lot of damage from Irma, too.
“What pushed me into becoming a meteorologist was when hurricanes Charlie, Frances and Jeanne crossed the center of the state in one season,” she said. “It intrigued me, the cone of uncertainty, is it going to happen or not going to happen?”
On Saturday, Pearce brought her 7-year-old daughter, Katelyn, to the Expo. She and other kids and other adults listened as Pearce showed them a high-altitude weather balloon she’d brought with her, as well as the scientific instrument that measures weather conditions as the balloon climbs into the atmosphere.
“At first partially inflated, the balloons expand and expand as they climb,” Pearce said. “The flight lasts about an hour and a half so once the balloon pops at about 100,000 feet, the instrument is released and a parachute brings it down.”
She also brought along a NOAA weather radio, available at marine supply and boating stores, as well as online, of course. The 24/7 station broadcasts weather conditions and forecasts on an endless cycle and is a great warning tool for the home.
“We had an alert for Lake Okeechobee last night because of the strong thunderstorms,” Pearce said. “The voice runs constantly and we test it every Wednesday.”
Like Harrigan and Stone, Pearce warned her Central Florida neighbors not to be complacent.
“I got into meteorology to help people, to warn people to be prepared,” she said. “In the interior of the state, we can get a lot of damage. I tell people that there’s no such thing as safe and sound in the middle of Florida when it comes to hurricanes. Just because you’re far from the coast doesn’t mean you’re out of reach of hurricanes.”
Attendees say they got a lot of information from the forecasters.
“We wanted to hear what they had to say,” said Jody Wilson, who attended with her husband, Halley Wilson. “We missed the last three years because we were up north.”
The two have a generator in case the power goes out, and they stock up a bit when a hurricane approaches, but not excessively.
By the way, they also have a forecaster in the house. Their dog, a Jack Russell mix, runs and hides in the bathroom when a thunderstorm approaches.
“He’s right all the time,” Halley said.
Marie Bluemenstock attended the Hurricane Expo for the first time.
“I’m from Ohio originally and this is all new to me,” Marie said. “I was in Ohio for Irma and have not had any hurricanes since I moved here. I like that they worry about us here, they tell us how to prepare and everything.”