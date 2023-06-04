Residents of Highlands County learned the latest hurricane preparedness tips and met some of the state’s best weather forecasters at the Highlands News-Sun’s Hurricane Preparedness Expo on Saturday at Lakeshore Mall in Sebring.

“We come every year,” said Helen Welch, who attended the expo with her husband, Leland Welch. “We always like to make sure we’ve got everything in place – batteries, water, flashlights, everything.”

