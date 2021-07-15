SEBRING — Hurricane Elsa was a wake-up call for those unprepared for the inevitable storms. On the heels of Elsa, Colorado State University updated its hurricane forecast for the third time on July 8, and not for the better.
Hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.
The university is now forecasting a continued above-average hurricane season with 20 named storms. In comparison, CSU shows an average of 14.4 storms from 1991-2020. The count includes the storms that have already made their appearance in the Atlantic Ocean.
Of the 20 storms, nine are predicted to be hurricanes with four of those becoming major hurricanes.
They added two more named storms from the last update on June 3. The June 3 forecast showed 18 storms, which included Ana, which formed before the season’s official start.
The updated forecast by Philip J. Klotzbach, Michael M. Bell and Jhordanne Jones stated they anticipate an “an above-normal probability” that major hurricanes could make landfall along the country’s coastline.
The report cited sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean as “near” or “slightly above normal.” There is also no El Nino, which helps to subdue tropical development. The update also indicates the formation of Hurricane Elsa typically portends an active season.
Anyone who lived in Highlands County during Hurricane Irma in 2017 knows that it doesn’t matter what the forecasts say; it only takes one storm to have life-changing effects. The best defense is a good offense and in hurricane season, that means being prepared.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has a considerable amount of preparedness information, including COVID-19 preparations on its website at weather.gov. Also, ready.gov has printable materials on preparing for a storm for businesses, pets owners and a hurricane kit for families.