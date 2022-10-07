WAUCHULA — Hurricane Ian hit Hardee County pretty bad and left a lot of water and wind damage in its wake. While power is on and fast food restaurants are open, things are hardly back to normal in Wauchula. Highlands County residents are helping behind the scenes.
Driving by neighborhoods, the damage left after Peace River rose 27 feet was evident. Carpets, sofas, dressers and more were left on the curb for the garbage trucks. Driving with the windows down, one could hear the mechanical whir of the large ventilation fans in efforts to dry homes out. The stench of mildew and mold assails the nostrils from the heaps of former household furnishings. Other items were put out to dry in the sun in hopes they could be rescued.
A park near the river was under water and the road was washed out. A makeshift road was made through a neighboring home’s property. There will be no nature walks or the sound of laughter as children climb the playground for quite some time.
Mike Souther, of Souther Signs in Avon Park, is no stranger to delivering hurricane relief aid all over the states. This season, he considers himself lucky to be able to help out our neighbors in Hardee. It surely makes for an easy commute and the chances of knowing someone you are impacting is greater.
As usual, Souther is joined by friend Jay Hyman from Rockhill, South Carolina. Hyman and Souther have been on many relief missions together. In addition, they are receiving help from Herb Somers, owner of Turn 2 Brewery in Sebring.
The three friends drove a trailer loaded with supplies to Send Me Missions in Wauchula on Wednesday. This would be the first of many trips, Souther said. Somers said they would likely be collecting and delivering for a couple of months.
Somers said he was unable to help in relief efforts before as his previous job didn’t allow it. Owning the brewery and being his own boss has allowed him to help.
“I never had the avenue to do this,” Somers said. “Mike’s a good friend of mine. I just want to help any way I can.”
Sarah Idsardi of Send Me Missions and Nicole Daw met the gentlemen at a warehouse to store the items they unloaded from the trailer. Idsardi said the disaster relief branch of their ministry has been to Alabama, North Carolina and all over Florida.
“Anywhere there is a major hurricane,” Idsardi said. “Now it’s in our backyard.”
Idsardi said the supplies would help them to support many in the community who were in need of most items. The only things they did not need were water and clothing. She was excited to see a new microwave donated and said there was a need for it and said it was like someone read her mind.
Idsardi said having the three friends bring aid was like knowing you’re not alone in the world.
“It’s encouraging to know people care about our community,” she said.
Others who want to pitch in and help in the midst of the mess and need is reaffirming.
“It gives us hope that this won’t last forever and that we’re not alone in this.”
She said their hope was in Jesus.
Hyman, Somers, and Souther signed up to help with other projects around the community. Send Me Missions is using a Crisis Cleanup Number to find where the help is needed. The number is 800-451-1954. Help can be found for cutting trees, help with drywall, tarping and mold mitigation etc.
Despite the seriousness of Wednesday’s mission, there was good-natured teasing.
“We’re strong of back and weak of mind, put us to work somewhere,” Hyman said.
Turn 2 Brewery at 4496 Tanglewood Drive and RE/MAX Realty Plus at 201 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid are drop-off locations for donations.