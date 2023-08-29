The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has been watching a tropical disturbance in the Carribbean Sea for several days. The system was upgraded to Tropical Depression 10 then Tropical Storm Idalia. As of press time on Monday, NHC was calling for Idalia’s next incarnation as a hurricane by Monday evening.

In fact, Hurricane Idalia was forecast to evolve into a major hurricane, which is a Category 3 or higher beefore making landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida. Despite the very large cone of uncertainty, Highlands County is not in it.

Recommended for you