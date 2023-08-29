The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has been watching a tropical disturbance in the Carribbean Sea for several days. The system was upgraded to Tropical Depression 10 then Tropical Storm Idalia. As of press time on Monday, NHC was calling for Idalia’s next incarnation as a hurricane by Monday evening.
In fact, Hurricane Idalia was forecast to evolve into a major hurricane, which is a Category 3 or higher beefore making landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida. Despite the very large cone of uncertainty, Highlands County is not in it.
On Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for 33 counties, by Monday the governor added more counties to the state of emergency for a total of 46 counties to be listed. President Joe Biden approved the state of emergency on Monday.
Highlands County is not under any watch or warning as pf press time Monday. As of 1 p.m., Idalia was barely a tropical storm still with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. A Category 1 hurricane is classified when sustained winds are 74 mph. The storm was moving north around 8 mph south of the western tip of Cuba. The NHC expects rapid intensification as Idalia charges across the Gulf of Mexico. Idalia is expected to intensify with life-threatening storm surge and dangrous winds becoming increasingly likely for portions of Florida in the West Central and Southwest Florida.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Meteorologist Rodney Wynn said the closest Hurricane Idalia will come to Highlands is 180 miles west at 9 p.m. Tuesday to 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Wynn estimated the county will have sustained winds of around 20-30 mph with 40-50 mph gusts. Wynn also said those on the west coast near Tampa will see some 6-10 inches of rain whereas Highlands will have 2-5 inches of rain. Local flooding could happen. Wynn said tornadoes are always a threat with storms like Idalia.
Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30 with the peak being Sept. 10. Idalia will be the first hurricane to make landfall in the United States this season.
On Monday, the Highlands County Emergency Operations Center began providing sand for sandbags on George Boulevard, in Sebring. On Monday, only sand was available.
Sand will also be available at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, at 854 S. Memorial Drive in Avon Park.
Residents need to bring their own bags, a shovel and manual help if necessary.
The School Board of Highlands County met Monday morning to discuss the potential hurricane. The decision was made to keep schools open, unless conditions deteriorate. Many of the schools are used as a shelter.
District schools will operate as normal Tuesday, with the exception of the Highlands Career Institute. Staff are asked to report as usual.
Day cares at the schools will be open Tuesday. Sports teams will be able to practice until 6 p.m. Tuesday, however, all games scheduled for Tuesday have been canceled.
For Wednesday, all district schools and the district office are closed. All after-school and school-related activities scheduled for Wednesday have also been canceled.
All operations are expected to return to normal Thursday.
South Florida State College will be closed Tuesday.
On Monday morning, the county was not going to open shelters. The Highlands County Board of County Commissioners will meet today to determine if a local state of emergency should be declared.
Prepping for Idalia or other storms is a little less expensive from now to Sept. 8 with the second round of disaster preparedness tax holiday. For a list of qualifying purchases, visit Floridarevenue.com/disasterprep.