NOAA graphic

This Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Lee off in the central tropical Atlantic Ocean. It went from a Category 1 hurricane to a Category 4 hurricane before the day was finished.

 COURTESY/NOAA

Hurricane Lee has been forecast to rapidly intensify heading into the weekend. The predictions appear to be become a reality as the storm was a Category 1 on Thursday morning but was quickly upgraded to Category 4 hurricane by the 5 p.m. update. NOAA Meteorologist Tony Hurt said if conditions remain the same, Lee will be a Category 5 hurricane today. 

By Thursday afternoon, Lee was forecast to become a major storm. A major storm is defined as a Category 3 or higher. A Category 3 storm has sustained winds of 111-129 mph. The good news is Florida is expected to dodge Hurricane Lee. Meteorologist Yidiana Zayas with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the models are in agreement Lee will make a northern turn by Wednesday or Thursday. The bad news is, there is nearly a week to worry if the low pressure trough will steer Lee out of Florida's range.

Recommended for you