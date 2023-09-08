Hurricane Lee has been forecast to rapidly intensify heading into the weekend. The predictions appear to be become a reality as the storm was a Category 1 on Thursday morning but was quickly upgraded to Category 4 hurricane by the 5 p.m. update. NOAA Meteorologist Tony Hurt said if conditions remain the same, Lee will be a Category 5 hurricane today.
By Thursday afternoon, Lee was forecast to become a major storm. A major storm is defined as a Category 3 or higher. A Category 3 storm has sustained winds of 111-129 mph. The good news is Florida is expected to dodge Hurricane Lee. Meteorologist Yidiana Zayas with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the models are in agreement Lee will make a northern turn by Wednesday or Thursday. The bad news is, there is nearly a week to worry if the low pressure trough will steer Lee out of Florida's range.
As of Thursday's 5 p.m. update, Lee had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. A Category 4 storm has maximum sustained winds of 130-156 mph. The newly formed Category 4 storm was traveling west northwest at 15 mph.
Lee has nothing in its path to hinder its development. In fact, conditions are favorable for its strengthening. Abnormally warm waters, lots of moisture and low wind shear are all contributing factors.
NOAA alerted that Lee's core was moving north of the northern section of the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend.
A Category 5 hurricane is massive and powerful. It packs a 157 mph sustained winds, at a minimum.
“Catastrophic damage will occur: A high percentage of framed homes will be destroyed, with total roof failure and wall collapse. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last for weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months,” per the NOAA website. The last Category 5 storm was Hurricane Ian. Ian did form into a Category 5 storm but made landfall as a Category 4 storm. Ian devastated Fort Myers on the west coast and they are still rebuilding.
As long as Lee adheres to the spaghetti models, Highlands County will not have any effects. However, residents should be prepared. Hurricane season does not end until Nov. 30. Sept. 10 is the peak of hurricane season.