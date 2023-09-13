Hurricane Lee is still a major Category 3 hurricane and meteorologists are tracking his every wobble in the Atlantic. As if on cue, storm Margot has become a hurricane and there is an area forecasters are watching closely from the African coast.
Hurricane Lee is still expected to take a turn to the north, possibly today or tomorrow. Assuming he does take the turn, Florida, and most of the east coast can breathe a sigh of relief. New England and the Atlantic Canada will be impacted by this weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The NHC stated it was too early to tell “what level of additional impacts Lee might have along the Northeastern U.S. coast and Atlantic Canada late this week and this weekend,” the update read. Parts of New England are in the infamous cone of uncertainty.
While Lee is still a major hurricane, he has been downgraded from a potentially devastating Category 5 hurricane. New England certainly does not need the rain after cities in Rhode Island and Massachusettes were flooded Tuesday morning.
As of the 11 a.m. update, Lee had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. He was slowly moving his way west-northwest at mph. Lee was 575 miles south of Bermuda. Even though Lee has weakened some from wind shear, his wind field is expected to become larger.
NHC Director Dr. Michael Brennan said they were “very confident” there will be a “tremendous amount of high waves and dangerous marine conditions.” The result is dangerous beach conditions such as high surf and rip currents for a lot of the eastern seaboard beginning today.
Although Lee is forecast to stay off shore in the south, beach plans should be reconsidered. Brennan said in a hurricane update, “Distant Hurricanes Can be Deadly,” an NHC slogan. He shared some safety tips.
- Distant storms can produce deadly rip currents and waves.
- Never assume the ocean is safe because the weather is nice.
- Swim near a lifeguard.
- Check the weather on weather.gov/beach before heading out.
Thankfully, Hurricane Margot is not predicted to make landfall. Margot was a Category 1 storm at Tuesday’s midmorning update. She could strengthen into a Category 2 storm but is no threat to land.
A broad low pressure disturbance, simply labeled Disturbance 1, has a 20% chance of cyclone formation in the next day or so. The chances increase as the week progresses with a 70% chance of formation.