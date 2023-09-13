Hurricane Lee is still a major Category 3 hurricane and meteorologists are tracking his every wobble in the Atlantic. As if on cue, storm Margot has become a hurricane and there is an area forecasters are watching closely from the African coast.

Hurricane Lee is still expected to take a turn to the north, possibly today or tomorrow. Assuming he does take the turn, Florida, and most of the east coast can breathe a sigh of relief. New England and the Atlantic Canada will be impacted by this weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The NHC stated it was too early to tell “what level of additional impacts Lee might have along the Northeastern U.S. coast and Atlantic Canada late this week and this weekend,” the update read. Parts of New England are in the infamous cone of uncertainty.

