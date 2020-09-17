SEBRING — The eyes of the nation are on Hurricane Sally and the damage she has brought to much of the Gulf Coast. Hurricane Sally finally made landfall Wednesday morning as a Category 2 hurricane near Gulf Shores, Alabama but cast widespread flooding and damage for hundreds of miles from the 105 mph winds. Florida and the Keys saw flooding in the days leading up to landfall. Disastrous flooding was also seen in much of the Panhandle, including Pensacola.
Ironically, Hurricane Ivan made landfall in the same spot – Gulf Shores, Alabama – 16 years ago as a Category 3 storm with winds of 120 mph.
There is nothing to be done but to clean up the damage and get back to life. While many are watching the Gulf Coast, meteorologists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are watching several other storms in the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico. Currently, they are watching Hurricane Teddy, a Category 2 storm as of Wednesday’s 11 a.m. update. Teddy had winds of 100 mph and moving NW at 12 mph toward Bermuda.
Meteorologist Tony Hurt said Teddy is forecast to be a major (Category 3) hurricane by Thursday. The good news is the five-day forecast does not show any threat to land and the storm is 1,200 miles from the lesser Antilles. Hurt said it was unlikely the storm should impact Florida. He felt Teddy would stay out to sea, at the current forecast.
The good news continues as Tropical Storm Vicky weakened and is slated to dissipate over the next few days. The last advisory for Post Tropical Cyclone Paulette was given on Wednesday and she was downgraded to a strong extratropical cyclone in the north Atlantic. Tropical Storm Karina was expected to become a “remnant low” by Wednesday night, according to NOAA.
Hurt is carefully monitoring another tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, known as Disturbance 1. NOAA has the disturbance developing at 40% over the next 48 hours and increasing to 60% in the five-day forecast. An area of low pressure off the coast of Africa is known as Disturbance 2. It is favorable to develop by 50% over the next 48 hours.
“Both are good candidates to become ‘Wilfred,’” Hurt said.
Wilfred is the last name on the list of hurricane names. Hurt said the National Hurricane Center (NHC) will be using the Greek alphabet after the name “Wilfred” is used. He said that hasn’t happened since 2005. Fraternity and sorority members should be fluent.
For more information on the tropics, visit nhc.noaa.gov.