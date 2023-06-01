Temperatures are up, the kids are out of school and Memorial Day has passed, all signifying summer is here. Despite the official start of summer being June 21, Floridians may consider the start of hurricane season as the unofficial start of summer.
The season starts today and runs through Nov. 30, although Mother Nature does not always get the memo. Officials say the time to prepare is now, ahead of storms.
Just last week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its 2023 Atlantic hurricane forecast. In it, officials called for a “near-normal” hurricane season. Forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center said there could be 12-17 named tropical storms, 5-9 hurricanes with 1-4 of those being major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).
The influence of an expected El Nino is why NOAA determined the season is “near-normal.” El Nino can impede the development of hurricanes, however, the sea temperatures are still high. The presence of a La Nina weather pattern has been in effect over the past years contributing to above-normal seasons.
Although “near-normal” sounds good, the danger is letting it lull residents into a false sense of security. There are still people living with damage from Hurricane Ian and even more in our surrounding counties. Ian wreaked havoc on the county’s agricultural industry too. Officials across multiple industries are encouraging all Floridians to have a plan and prepare in advance.
“As we saw with Hurricane Ian, it only takes one hurricane to cause widespread devastation and upend lives. So, regardless of the number of storms predicted this season, it is critical that everyone understand their risk and heed the warnings of state and local officials. Whether you live on the coast or further inland, hurricanes can cause serious impacts to everybody in their path,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell in a press release.
Highlands County Emergency Management Manager Corey Amundsen said his department has learned lessons from Hurricane Ian. He is urging everyone to have enough supplies on hand to last a week.
“We want to make sure that the community has a plan for a catastrophic event here,” Amundsen said. “So, if we were to plan for a Category 5 hurricane, we want to make sure that our citizens have enough food and water per individual for at least a week on hand.”
While wanting to get out and survey property damage is only natural, Amundsen said more vehicles on the road could cause problems for the county’s road clearing and search and rescue efforts.
In the event of a storm, residents should know evacuation routes and shelter locations. The county’s special needs shelter requires pre-registration. The relatively new pet shelter should be used as a last resort and owners should try alternate plans first. The pet shelter requires an approved registration and space is limited. A maximum of two pet owners will be allowed to stay at the shelter. Information and registration forms can be found at the county’s website at Highlandsfl.gov.
Despite officials’ urging, AAA auto club released its annual Hurricane Survey of 400 Florida residents on Wednesday. Nineteen percent of those surveyed said they do not make any advanced preparations. Of those surveyed, 24% said they would “ignore” evacuation warnings for a hurricane. In the population that said they would not leave, 56% said they would evacuate for a Category 3 or higher storm.
AAA reminded residents that homeowner’s insurance does cover wind damage but not flooding. A separate flood insurance policy covers damage from the rising water. Flood insurance has a 30 waiting period and companies will not write policies when a named storm is active.
“Duke Energy encourages its customers to prepare for potential hurricanes and other severe storms and to have a plan to protect their family and property during the storm season,” a Wednesday press release stated.
In the event of a storm, Duke stated they have a comprehensive plan built on experience. Officials urge residents to disconnect or turn off any “nonessential” equipment that could cause a circuit overload when the power comes back on. After the storm, they said to stay away from down or sagging power lines and consider them, and anything they touch, energized. Visit Duke-energy.com for more information. Duke does have an app.
A complete list of recommended hurricane supplies and preparedness information can be found at noaa.gov/hurricane-prep or Floridadisaster.org, Redcross.org and CDC.gov.
The 2023 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday runs through June 9. A second holiday will come closer to the peak of hurricane season on Aug. 26 through Sept. 8. For qualifying purchases, visit Floridarevenue.com.
The Highlands News-Sun will host its 2023 Hurricane Preparedness Expo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Lakeshore Mall. The Expo is in partnership with Highlands County Board of County Commissioners and the Emergency Operations Center.