hurricane

Hurricane season starts today and runs through Nov. 30.

 COURTESY NOAA

Temperatures are up, the kids are out of school and Memorial Day has passed, all signifying summer is here. Despite the official start of summer being June 21, Floridians may consider the start of hurricane season as the unofficial start of summer.

The season starts today and runs through Nov. 30, although Mother Nature does not always get the memo. Officials say the time to prepare is now, ahead of storms.

