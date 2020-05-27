SEBRING — Self-isolation restrictions are loosening and the county is starting to open just in time for hurricane season. Floridians can consider their quarantine time as practice for hunkering down as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted an above normal hurricane system. Hurricane season runs from June to Nov. 30.
On Thursday, NOAA forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center announced there was a 60% chance this year’s season would be above-normal storm activity and 30% near normal and just a 10% chance of a below-normal season.
NOAA’s hurricane forecasters are predicting 13-19 named storms with winds of 39 mph or higher. Of those storms, between 6 and 10 would become a hurricane with 74 mph winds or higher and 3-6 becoming major hurricanes with winds of at least 111 mph or higher. NOAA said it is 70% confident in the predictions in a press release.
Officials from NOAA explained several key climate factors that are contributing factors to an above-normal activity. The El Nino Southern Oscillation is expected to be neutral or favor La Nina. El Nino helps to suppress the environment that hurricanes thrive in. The conditions are consistent with the “higher-activity era” documented since 1995. NOAA officials also said the ocean surface temperatures are warmer than average, less wind shear, weaker Atlantic trade winds and an “enhanced” west African Monsoon are other contributing factors.
According to NOAA, an average season would consist of 12 named storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes. The year 2020 has already taught us to be prepared for anything, including viruses and murder hornets. The hurricane season has not even started and the first named storm, Arthur, brushed the Outer Banks of North Carolina last week.
NOAA Meteorologist Eric Oglesby urged families to develop a hurricane preparedness plan and to use the time before a storm begins to spin out in the Atlantic Ocean. A hurricane kit should include medications and refills, copies of insurance papers, important phone numbers, cash, food and water. Items can be stashed in a “go” bag or a multi-gallon bucket.
Know the local evacuation route and where animals will be boarded when you seek shelter. Know where the shelters are as well as the special needs shelters. Anyone entering the special needs shelters must register ahead of time on the Department of Health Highlands County website at highlands.floridahealth.gov.
Preparing for hurricanes ahead of storms is a little less expensive this weekend as the 2020 Disaster Preparedness Sales Holiday Tax is Friday through Thursday, June 4. As in the past, there are restrictions and qualifying items. The Florida Department of Revenue has a thorough list with all the restrictions listed at floridarevenue.com. However, a brief overview is:
• reusable ice packs that sell for under $10,
• portable and self-powered sources of light such as battery, hand crank of gas flashlights selling for $20 or less,
• fuel containers and kerosene under $25,
• batteries selling for $30 and less except for marine and automotive; coolers and ice chest,
• in the $50 or less category are bungee cords radios, two-way, tarps and tie downs, and
• portable generators that sell for $750 or less.