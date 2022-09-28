SEBRING — Hurricane Ian was a major storm as a Category 3 with sustained winds of 155 mph as of Tuesday afternoon. Everyone was waiting for forecasters to pinpoint the exact location the storm would make landfall in addition to the exact minute and intensity Ian would be upon its arrival.
As of Tuesday’s 2 p.m. update, the forecaster’s crystal balls were not giving specifics. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Ian was a Category 3 with 120 mph sustained winds and was moving 10 mph north. However, National Hurricane Center’s Meteorologist Rick Davis said Hurricane Ian is so large, about 500 miles across, the effects will be widely felt.
The best prediction on Tuesday afternoon was for Ian to make landfall as a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) in Southwest Florida, somewhere around Sarasota and Naples. Davis said the storm should arrive about midday. Ian was expected to strengthen to a Category 4 then weaken slightly before landfall but still remain a major hurricane.
On Tuesday afternoon, Ian’s track shifted to the south.
“If the track continues south, it will impact Highlands County more,” Davis said.
Highlands County is under a Tropical Storm Warning, meaning tropical storm conditions are expected within 36 hours. The county is also under a Hurricane Watch, which means hurricane conditions are possible within 48 hours. The watch was expected to be upgraded a warning by today.
“The main threat to Highlands is the gusty winds near hurricane force (74 mph or more),” Davis said. “There will be about four to six inches of rain and locally higher at 10 inches. Tornadoes are likely.”
NHC called for conditions to deteriorate overnight through this morning and the worst conditions will be today and tonight. The stormy conditions will linger because the storm is slowing down. Conditions will improve late Thursday and into Friday.
Davis said all hurricane preparations should have been done by Tuesday because no one should be outdoors or driving in the storm. You should have found shelter or are going to shelter in place.
Hurricane force winds extend from Ian’s center some 35 miles and tropical storm force winds extend 120 miles from its center. Davis said both are expected to expand.
Highlands County schools will be closed the remainder of the week, as well as South Florida State College campuses.
There will be a lot of closings and cancellations before, during and after the storm; call ahead if you have plans.
The county is no longer giving out sandbags, however, sand is still available at the following locations. Bring a shovel and help if necessary:
- Sebring: South George Boulevard
- Avon Park: Old Bombing Rage Road and County Road 17 East
- Lake Placid: County Road 621 and County Road 619
The county’s libraries are closed, reopening to be announced.
The Florida Department of Health Highlands is closed. Patients will be rescheduled when they reopen.
Heartland Coalition for the Homeless office is closed.
Avon Park Chamber of Commerce September luncheon is rescheduled for noon Thursday, Oct. 6.
The Lake Placid Government Center will be closed Wednesday and will evaluate reopening on Thursday, as will the Highlands News-Sun.
Town of Lake Placid stated garbage collection will resume on Friday, depending on damages. Commercial garbage collection could resume on Thursday pending an evaluation of damage.