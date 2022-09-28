SEBRING — Hurricane Ian was a major storm as a Category 3 with sustained winds of 155 mph as of Tuesday afternoon. Everyone was waiting for forecasters to pinpoint the exact location the storm would make landfall in addition to the exact minute and intensity Ian would be upon its arrival.

As of Tuesday’s 2 p.m. update, the forecaster’s crystal balls were not giving specifics. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Ian was a Category 3 with 120 mph sustained winds and was moving 10 mph north. However, National Hurricane Center’s Meteorologist Rick Davis said Hurricane Ian is so large, about 500 miles across, the effects will be widely felt.

