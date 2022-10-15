SEBRING — Otis Lee Downs Jr. was scheduled to stand trial Monday for possessing synthetic cannabinoid and drug paraphernalia.
It’s far from a serious beef, but Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada postponed jury selection for Downs’ trial for another month. The reason? Hurricane Ian’s destructive winds have temporarily halted operations at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s regional laboratory in Fort Myers.
When Estrada asked defense and prosecution if they were ready to proceed to Downs’ jury selection Monday morning, Highlands Prosecutor Richard Castillo told Estrada that he had not received lab results that might prove Downs had possessed an illegal substance.
“Unless the defense is willing to stipulate that the drugs on Downs were illegal,” Castillo said, probably already knowing the answer to that.
Derek S. Christian, Downs’ defense attorney, said he would not be willing to admit to something prosecutors are required to prove to convict his client.
Castillo told Estrada that he had called the FDLE facility to find out about the lab report but phone lines were still down following the cataclysmic September storm.
Downs’ case is not the only Highlands case awaiting lab results, Highlands Prosecutor John Kromholz said.
“All drug cases from Highlands County are tested by the Fort Myers FDLE laboratory,” Kromholz said. “As of Monday, the facility was still down due to the hurricane. The chemist in our case was unfortunately significantly impacted, and presently unavailable. Therefore necessitating a continuance.”
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office investigators have been sending their evidence to other regional FDLE labs, Sheriff’s spokesman Scott Dressel said.
“We have been using those since the storm,” he said. “Obviously, like many other agencies, we have things that were already at the Fort Myers lab that will be delayed while they assess and repair the damages to that lab.”
An FDLE operator in Tallahassee headquarters told the Highlands News-Sun that the Fort Myers facility is “still down from Hurricane Ian, and we’re still not sure when their lab is going to be reopened.”
The lab, on 4700 Terminal Drive, was directly in the path of Ian’s eye when it came up the Caloosahatchee River on Sept. 28.
The building was not entirely lost, the operator said, but the electricity infrastructure has not been rebuilt, so there is no power to the building. It will take some time to learn if any evidence or samples were lost during the storm.
“Their office is closed indefinitely right now, and we don’t know when they’ll open up,” she repeated.