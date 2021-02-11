I am writing this letter to let the public know how my husband, who suffered from dementia and COVID, was treated so unprofessionally by one of our local emergency rooms.
As my husband's condition worsened, he became so weak and dehydrated, having not eaten or drank much for over a week. He fell at home and his head and arm put a hole in the drywall. I called 911 and they took him to the local ER; I followed in the car.
They wouldn't even let me be with him although I told them he had dementia. Not until they were done with him was I allowed to see him. He had a fever so they ran an urinalysis, gave him some fluids, and bandaged his arm. They did not do a cat scan although I told them his head went through the wall when he collapsed. They refused to do a COVID test (which I requested) or to admit him. They said he did not meet the criteria, whatever that was, for admittance. I felt they just "wrote him off" as if his life didn't matter. They sent him home.
The next day I called hospice to get my husband the medical help he needed, as the hospital refused to do so. They brought him out a wheelchair, as he could barely walk. He was so weak and very disoriented. I was concerned the blow to his head made him worse mentally.
The hospice nurse examined my husband and did the COVID test (which the ER had refused to administer). By now he is even weaker. When I spoke to him, he just looked around the room as if he didn't know where he was.
Hospice called; the COVID test was positive. Since I was his caretaker, I too had to be tested. My husband understood something was terribly wrong with him as he said, "I don't want to make anyone else sick." I told him I had to sleep in the other bedroom until I got tested. This was hard for him to comprehend, having dementia and the coronavirus as well.
I went to be tested the next day and found out I was also positive. Three days later, by now my husband is really sick. He had fallen six times in a week and I had to call 911 each time to get him off the floor. He cannot walk, still not eating, drinking very little. He was almost in a vegetative state.
I called 911 again to take him to the ER, but this time I could not go as I am in quarantine with COVID. The attending ER doctor again refused to admit my husband. I even called our family doctor at home to see if he could intercede on my husband's behalf to get him admitted. Once again he was "turned away" and sent home in an ambulance.
Hospice came out to our house the next day and transported my husband in their ambulance to the hospital in Orlando. He was barely conscious. Just six days later, he died, alone, 200 miles from home.
No family's loved one should have been treated with such disregard. What does the doctor's oath "First do no harm" mean?
I do not want another family to experience such deplorable medical treatment of a loved one. This is unacceptable! That is why I felt compelled to write this letter. I'm sure if this happened to our family, it has happened before to someone else's.
Judy Michelbrink
Lake Placid