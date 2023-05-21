Hutton gets 17 years for attempted murder

Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden accepts a guilty plea from Joseph Francis Hutton this week.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

A judge sentenced Joseph Francis Hutton to 37 years in prison Thursday on three charges, but because they’re to be served concurrently, he’ll serve 17 years.

On Thursday, Hutton pleaded guilty to violating his probation by failing to complete drug and alcohol counseling, attending anger management courses, and for failing to stay in his residence between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

