Hutton gets 17 years for attempted murder

A judge sentenced Joseph Francis Hutton to 37 years in prison Thursday on three charges, but because they’re to be served concurrently, he’ll serve 17 years.
On Thursday, Hutton pleaded guilty to violating his probation by failing to complete drug and alcohol counseling, attending anger management courses, and for failing to stay in his residence between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
He was convicted on several charges in October 2019, including delivering methamphetamine; attempted armed robbery; and attempted second-degree murder.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden accepted Hutton’s guilty plea and, more than three years after his conviction on the charges, the judge sentenced him to 10 years for manufacturing/delivering methamphetamine; 10 years for attempted robbery; and 17 years for attempted second-degree murder.
Under the sentencing structure, Hutton will serve the 17-year sentence, which is the longest of the sentences. The lesser sentences will be served concurrently with the 17 years.
The judge also designated Hutton a violent felony offender of special concern, which makes him subject to harsher punishments and special restrictions. Hutton also will find it extremely difficult to obtain bond if he’s arrested again.
“Defendant is a danger to the community,” Cowden wrote in the document spelling out the sentence.
Hutton also admitted to Cowden that he had violated his probation, during which he was to be under house arrest.
Hutton was not home when Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies searched the room he was staying in at 3147 New York Ave. in Sebring. That’s where deputies found heroin, methamphetamines, and other drugs in August 2018.
Police responded to a report of a stabbing at a storage unit on U.S. 27; police determined during a photo lineup that a suspect with the nickname “Big Joe” was Hutton. Witnesses told detectives that Hutton and another man had stabbed and beaten the renter of a storage unit. The witnesses said the two tried to rob the victim of goods in the unit.
Hutton shared a house with the other suspect. While searching the house, deputies found syringes, methamphetamine, and other drugs belonging to other residents of the home. When they searched a safe in Hutton’s room, they found heroin and methamphetamine and scales for weighing drugs.