SEBRING — John Davis Hyde Jr., 40, of Sebring, was arrested Dec. 6 by Sebring Police Department officers. He is now facing charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, battery — second or subsequent offense, and resisting an officer, obstruct without violence.

According to SPD’s arrest report, the officer responded to a complaint Hyde had pushed a woman and threw her bike into the street near Kenilworth Boulevard and Denise Avenue. When the officer got to the scene, he saw Hyde pulling on a woman and wrap her in a bear hold from behind.

Recommended for you