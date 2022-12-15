SEBRING — John Davis Hyde Jr., 40, of Sebring, was arrested Dec. 6 by Sebring Police Department officers. He is now facing charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, battery — second or subsequent offense, and resisting an officer, obstruct without violence.
According to SPD’s arrest report, the officer responded to a complaint Hyde had pushed a woman and threw her bike into the street near Kenilworth Boulevard and Denise Avenue. When the officer got to the scene, he saw Hyde pulling on a woman and wrap her in a bear hold from behind.
The female subject appeared to be distressed and tried to get away from the defendant. Upon the officer getting out of his marked police car, Hyde reached to his waistband and the officer said he was grabbing a black handle he thought to be a knife.
Hyde let the woman go as the officer told him to let go and get on the ground at gunpoint. Hyde let go but walked “aggressively” toward the officer with his hand on the black handle and did not get on the ground.
The officer backed up and got out his taser gun but Hyde continued toward the officer. The officer then tased Hyde. The officer pulled out “a large” kitchen knife from the defendant’s waistband. The officer was able to handcuff the defendant while a Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputy was checking on the victim.
The deputy gave the officer the heads up that the defendant was reaching for another possible weapon while he was on the ground. According to the report, the deputy saw and removed a “homemade” hatchet from the front of Hyde’s pants that was being held by a 550 cord.
The female victim had a small cut on her hand.