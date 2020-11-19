Right on cue, sore losers and hypocrites seep from the nation's fabric with two- faced writings that thrash their opponents. Doing so under the cloak of religion is their favored model in justifying sensesless spew. Anyone who doesn't tow the right wing line is automatically labeled a socialist, communist, Marxist or other assorted scare words conjured by the MAGA cult.
With Mr. Trump outsted, MAGA will finally become reality. His brand of poison played itself out and brought the nation down.
The people have spoken so get over it. Tossing around Bible verses while on some desperate attack makes you the fool. Waving around silly flags and signs in support of a wannabe dictator is the picture of America's dark side. The so called 'christians' [sic] that write in regularly to lambast political or religious opponents have shown their true colors and defy the very words of the Bible's Jesus character. "Love one another as I have loved you" is lost on the pitiful who set themselves up on sanctimonious pedestals.
The election is over and so is the reign of psychotic darkness that oozed from our nations capital. Duly elected President Biden will not be a perfect president, but he will neutralize much of the poison that infected this country. You are free to spout hypocritic nonsense and I am free to call it out.
Horace Markley
Sebring