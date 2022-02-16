(A poem written by a man returning home from a trip to Israel.)
I started in a garden
And as the years rolled on,
I grew to be a mighty force
No man could put upon.
I gave the world a message
By Lightening, which was cleaved
Upon a stone, by He alone,
Which only some believed.
A life of sweet contentment
Was not to be for me,
For Arab hordes, Crusader swords
Ran through my family.
I had my day with Pharaoh,
I lost a war to Rome,
And when the smoke had cleared
I found myself without a home.
So I began to wander,
A million hills to climb.
I thought that I would never rest
Until the end of time.
My brothers also scattered
And wandered aimlessly
To foreign shores, through alian doors
For twenty centuries.
I lived, but just at sufferance
In every state of earth,
But never lost the hunger for
The cradle of my birth.
When Nazi fires ignited
It seemed that all was lost.
From ashes I was born again
Out of the Holocaust.
And now I’m Caesaria
Hadassah, swaying palms;
I also am Jerusalem
Where David sang his Psalms.
I’m Sabra, I’m Masada,
The Sinai, Galilee.
I’m Hiafa’s lights, the Golan Heights,
I’m Ashdod by the sea.
I’m a farmer, I’m kibbutznick,
I’m cotton for the loom.
With my bare hands, I tamed the sands
And made the desert bloom.
I’m radar on the mountain,
I’m gunboats running deep.
I’m Sherman tanks and Leumi banks.
I’m eyes that never sleep.
You see, I have some neighbors
Who fondly wish, I fear,
That I would sink into the sea
And slowly disappear.
But I don’t go for encores
That echo yesterday.
My name, my friends, is Israel
This time I’m here to stay.