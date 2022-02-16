(A poem written by a man returning home from a trip to Israel.)

I started in a garden

And as the years rolled on,

I grew to be a mighty force

No man could put upon.

I gave the world a message

By Lightening, which was cleaved

Upon a stone, by He alone,

Which only some believed.

A life of sweet contentment

Was not to be for me,

For Arab hordes, Crusader swords

Ran through my family.

I had my day with Pharaoh,

I lost a war to Rome,

And when the smoke had cleared

I found myself without a home.

So I began to wander,

A million hills to climb.

I thought that I would never rest

Until the end of time.

My brothers also scattered

And wandered aimlessly

To foreign shores, through alian doors

For twenty centuries.

I lived, but just at sufferance

In every state of earth,

But never lost the hunger for

The cradle of my birth.

When Nazi fires ignited

It seemed that all was lost.

From ashes I was born again

Out of the Holocaust.

And now I’m Caesaria

Hadassah, swaying palms;

I also am Jerusalem

Where David sang his Psalms.

I’m Sabra, I’m Masada,

The Sinai, Galilee.

I’m Hiafa’s lights, the Golan Heights,

I’m Ashdod by the sea.

I’m a farmer, I’m kibbutznick,

I’m cotton for the loom.

With my bare hands, I tamed the sands

And made the desert bloom.

I’m radar on the mountain,

I’m gunboats running deep.

I’m Sherman tanks and Leumi banks.

I’m eyes that never sleep.

You see, I have some neighbors

Who fondly wish, I fear,

That I would sink into the sea

And slowly disappear.

But I don’t go for encores

That echo yesterday.

My name, my friends, is Israel

This time I’m here to stay.

