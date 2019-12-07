Warning: This column is full of road trips, fun times with family, and grandbaby stories. If you’re not into that, you might want to skip this week’s offering.
This was a weird Thanksgiving in some ways. It was the first one since my mother-in-law passed away. It was also the first one in many years I didn’t cook dinner. And the first one we didn’t spend at home. A lot of firsts there.
John and Amanda bravely agreed to host the meal at their home in South Carolina. And to add to the fun, his brother James and his wife Ali drove down from Ohio to spend a few days. Somehow John and Amanda found places for everyone to sleep, and the house was full.
Don and I had to break up the drive because he had to work on Wednesday. Wednesday night we got as far as Valdosta, Georgia before collapsing at a hotel. Rising early the next morning, we headed to South Carolina.
I need to insert at this point that Google Maps is sometimes less than honest when it comes to how long it takes to get someplace. At least that’s how it seemed to me. I mean, it’s assuming you’re going to do a five-hour drive without stopping. Who does that who isn’t in their early 20’s?
The important thing is we got there safe and sound. We were greeted by our sons, their wives, three dogs, two cats, and, of course, sweet Lavinia, who is growing way too fast.
The meal was delicious but even better was the fact that the seven of us were together. It had been a long time since all the Ware clan had sat at one table. It was priceless to be a part of it.
And, of course, we were introduced to Lavinia’s way of eating. She is learning to use utensils though she found fingers handled cranberry sauce just fine. When she started feeling full, she would dump her plate onto her highchair’s tray and toss the plate to the floor, to the delight of the dogs. When she was finished, she would make the dogs happier by dropping food to them. This is how she conducts her meals at home.
She is talking, though I don’t always understand her. I did learn quickly that if someone had some food she wanted, she would ask, “Bite?” Of course, I shared the whipped cream off my pecan pie with her. I’m her grandma, after all.
The adults played a variety of board games over the weekend and sometimes my sons’ antics left me breathless with laughter. It didn’t matter that I didn’t win one game – I was having too much fun to care.
Don and I planned to drive back to Sebring on Sunday, taking the whole day to do so. Remember what I said earlier about Google Maps? It really deceived us timewise going home. In its defense we did run into rain and a couple of accidents, and we did take a break to visit my dad in Jacksonville. But a trip that was supposed to take about 10 hours was more like 15. At least we got in before midnight.
Of course, I’m just skimming the surface of the weekend. There’s not enough time to tell you about the zoo, the encounter with a homeless man, or considerate daughters-in-law who don’t drink coffee but have some on hand for their mother-in-law.
Thanksgiving was last week, but I’m still thankful for the special time I had. Nothing earth-shattering happened, but it was all a gift.
May you have things to be thankful for today.