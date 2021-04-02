There was a time when I was much thinner and had some hair on my head and did some adventurous things like climb mountains. I worked for the Federal government as a national park ranger at Mount Rainier National Park where I was the coordinator of youth and other volunteer programs.
It was the best job I ever had and the only reason I left was that my program was supported by “soft money,” or grant programs. So, when the budgets were cut, I was RIF’d, (Reduction in Force).
Besides the great job of being in some of the most spectacular scenery in the world and some true wild country, I had the opportunity to gain some in-depth first-hand experience working in the federal bureaucracy. There were many days I left my office in a complete daze after sorting through all the ins and outs of dealing with budgets and funding levels that often changed by the hour, and at the same time being responsible for developing a consistent program on many different levels. It was always a comfort to be able to come home to a house in the park and take my tri-color collie Josh for a walk and tell him all about the day. That worked out the kinks.
Last Friday, I felt like I climbed Mount Rainier for the fifth time. The previous four were fun, but last Friday was different. I had spent the last two weeks sorting through the process of attempting to develop two FAA Aviation Workforce Grant proposals. It wasn’t until Friday that I made the breakthrough to be able to get to the place to submit the forms for the applications. After that, it took the better part of 10 hours sitting at the computer to get it all done. Quite frankly, all the information that was requested could easily have been put into one or two forms, but it appeared that they required one form after another and asked for the same information, sometimes with a different twist. Maybe it is a ploy to discourage people from applying for grants.
I had seriously thought of giving up and not doing it, but then I got a bit mad and didn’t want to be defeated by the bureaucracy. After all, I’ve dealt with the feds before, and even climbed a mountain or two. By the end of the day, I made the summit of Mount Bureaucracy and planted my two flags for each grant, and I was exhausted. I do not expect much to come from it as there will be many folks competing for not that many dollars, but who knows, we might get lucky.
The issue was not anything unique, but it was two different parts of the government system that needed to agree, and in our case they were not. Our school district really does not write federal grants directly as I was doing for the FAA grants. Our federal funds come through the State of Florida System. The glitch was that the person who was designated as the designated official to handle what I was attempting has long since retired and the listing was not updated. Eventually it was sorted out and the grants submitted.
I must acknowledge the two federal department’s support lines I sought help from were extremely courteous and helpful. They deserve an A+ for customer service. The individuals I worked with were great, but I feel the system they were working with left much to be desired.
The grants supported the development of the aviation workforce in two areas. The first was pilot development either by manned or unmanned aircraft. Our first grant supports the development of our students acquiring their FAA Remote Pilot Certificate, aka FAA Part 107 Commercial Drone License. The second grant was to support the development of aviation maintenance technicians. Here our students would intern /work-study in the various Sebring Regional Airport aviation businesses. The grants are very competitive, and the amount of available funds is limited. At the very least it was productive to develop a vision and action plan for what we want to see happen regardless of the funding stream. It is the continuation of developing options and opportunities for our students with meaningful hands-on learning. I’m done climbing mountains. I’d rather fly over them.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.