When I saw the photos shared on Facebook, I felt a momentary flash of frustration. Doggone it, I had missed him again. Considering he’s been seen mostly during the daylight hours lumbering around the neighborhood, that’s not too surprising. Even so, the way I’m always missing him by mere moments has become a bit much.
The smallish black bear has been poking about the neighborhoods just outside of Highlands Hammock State Park and as a resident in one of those communities, I want to see him. Others have posted camera captures or photos snapped in broad daylight as he wandered down the bike path adjacent to Hammock Road. Every time they show up in my social media feed, I sigh in exasperation. It just goes to show I missed him again.
Growing up in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania, black bears were common throughout the summer months. If my parents were grilling food on the deck, the bear would be drawn by the aroma. He’d also come and knock down the bird feeders that hung around our yard and clean them out overnight. With mostly woodsy areas chockful of wild blueberries and thickets of thumb-sized blackberries ripening in the late summer, bears were always out gorging on the fruits. Here in Highlands County, black bears are mapped by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and are listed as frequently seen.
If knowing that bears are common freaks you out a bit, you might want to check out virtual bear school. Log onto https://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/wildlife/bear/ and watch Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s 18-minute educational video on Florida black bears.
The video series offers a variety of information on bears and covers their habitat, behaviors, and diet. For instance, did you know that as omnivores, bears eat mostly plants and bugs? Or that they can catch a whiff of your smelly trash can over a mile away? Bear proofing tips for those cans and other attractants such as bird feeders and backyard chickens are also covered. While I knew bears are eating machines, hearing they must consume 20,000 calories a day really put that foraging and feeding into perspective.
That’s why when I arrived home after dark and went to roll my empty refuse can back to the garage, I scanned the street. No one’s cans appeared disturbed even with the delay for the holiday. It wasn’t until the next night that I saw him. Taking the dog out just before bedtime I noticed a large dark shadow moving across the neighbor’s yard. Struggling to light him up with my phone flashlight, no photos were possible. All I could do was enjoy the brief sighting and giggle as my aging dingo sniffed the air in wonder. Obviously, she could smell the bear and was excited but also confused about what she was taking in. Perhaps he will stroll through the neighborhood again one evening a little bit earlier and I’ll be able to get some photos. Until then I’ve got my eyes peeled for this remarkable member of the Ursidae family.