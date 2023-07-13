When I saw the photos shared on Facebook, I felt a momentary flash of frustration. Doggone it, I had missed him again. Considering he’s been seen mostly during the daylight hours lumbering around the neighborhood, that’s not too surprising. Even so, the way I’m always missing him by mere moments has become a bit much.

The smallish black bear has been poking about the neighborhoods just outside of Highlands Hammock State Park and as a resident in one of those communities, I want to see him. Others have posted camera captures or photos snapped in broad daylight as he wandered down the bike path adjacent to Hammock Road. Every time they show up in my social media feed, I sigh in exasperation. It just goes to show I missed him again.

Recommended for you