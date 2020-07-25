The above title is courtesy of my 2-year-old granddaughter Lavinia. I asked her this morning what I should call my column this week, and that was her answer.
This week Don and I are in South Carolina, where my oldest son John and his wife Amanda live. We’re visiting them and their adorable kids, Lavinia and 7-month-old Matthias. My other son James is here as well. It’s quite the houseful.
And if you are concerned, let me assure you that Don and I took precautions when we traveled up here. We drove as opposed to flying. Our masks are in our car, ready to use. Not that we’ve gone anywhere. We’re having too much fun here.
I have one of the best daughters-in-law on the planet. Even though neither she nor John drink coffee, she has a coffeemaker and coffee for me when I come. She has graciously allowed us to disrupt her schedule to a certain extent so we can spend time with the kids. Her husband isn’t too shabby, either.
They even let us have the baby’s room to sleep in, moving Matthias to their walk-in closet for the week. This gives us some privacy, a place to put our luggage, and a queen-sized air mattress.
If I had anything to complain about, it might be that mattress. I’ve yet to own an air mattress that didn’t have a mysterious leak somewhere, and this large one is no exception. It’s a very slow leak, which means we can start off at night with a perfectly firm mattress only to find it somewhat deflated in the middle of the night. It’s fairly easy to inflate again but having to do so at three or four in the morning isn’t a fun way to wake up.
Despite that, we’re having a blast. Lavinia has grown more talkative and interactive since we saw her in March. She still loves to be read to, which makes her writer grandma incredibly happy. She even “read” me a story, a moment I captured on video. It’s precious.
Matthias is also more “with it.” He loves to be sung to, and I’ve fallen back to my old trick of making up words to tunes I know. Right now he’s teething, so his nights are a little rough sometimes. I’ve spent a bit of time rocking him in a recliner, crooning silly made-up songs to him and trying to win a wide smile from him. Tough job, but it comes with the title.
Mornings have fallen into a routine. Don or I are the first ones up. Lavinia wakes up and I go get her out of bed (her dad usually does this, but I let him sleep in). After a diaper change, she gets breakfast (sausage biscuits. She eats the biscuits and offers the sausage to Grandpa). After a while, the rest of the house stirs, and the day starts.
After the kids go to bed at night the adults usually play a board game. These can be quite entertaining. James and John are competitive when it comes to each other and watching them interact is almost as much fun as playing the game. Seeing how well the two brothers get along is something I’ve cherished – a parent wants the siblings to care about one another. They clearly do, and it’s a good thing.
All in all, this has been a great week. One of the best things? To hear my granddaughter say, without prompting, “I love you, Grandma.”
Out of all English sentences, that is probably my favorite.