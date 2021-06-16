In 1950, when I was 12 years old, my family moved to Florida from Pennsylvania. My father started a macaroni business in Tampa, who doesn’t love Italian food. My younger brother and I were thrilled to be out of the cold and into paradise with white sandy beaches, palm trees and endless summers.
I remember visiting the St. Petersburg Pier. It was a Spanish-style structure, the same era as the Vinoy Hotel that stands today. When I approached a water fountain … above one was a sign that read “Colored Only” and the other “White Only”! I asked my parents what it meant and they tried to explain that in the South “people are separated by the color of their skin”! It was my first encounter with this strange law ... and I didn’t understand.
The Catholic high school I attended later was a three-mile bus ride from our home in Seminole Heights in Tampa. The first time I entered the bus I walked to the back of the bus, sat down and waited, and waited, and the bus did not move. A lovely “Black” lady next to me said, “Honey, you had better move up front or this bus will never move.” Again, I just didn’t understand.
Paul Devlin, my husband of 64 years, graduated from college and took a job with a large corporation that transferred us many times. When we ended up in Chicago, he said it was enough and we should take our five children and move back to Florida, his birthplace, and start over again. His family had lived in Avon Park, Florida, and his fondest memories were in the house his family had owned in the 1940’s, on Lake Tulane, in paradise! The house came up for sale when he made the decision and back we came in 1977.
Our children were all in school; the town was so convenient. Everything was available there on Main Street ... we could walk to all we would need. Our children brought their friends over to swim and it mattered not to them “the color of their skin”!
Today there is a thing called “critical race theory” (CRT) infiltrating the curriculum in our schools. Those in the education field say it is to recall the mistakes Americans made when our country began, when our country needed immigration to make this new Democracy work. I am told that it is necessary for children now to know that some faces are white, some brown and some Black, but that not all are equal. They are learning that those who committed the wrongs must be called out today and must pay with attacks on their character. How confusing that must be to children who simply play together, learn together, live in the same neighborhoods. How does this further the idea that this experiment called the United States of America is a gift to all of us who benefit from its freedoms, given us in the Constitution and the wars that secured it for us?
My grandfather was recruited, along with his four brothers, to come to America from Sicily to build the railroad from the east to meet up with the west. He came in steerage like the slaves who worked the fields and fed a nation. He was persecuted at the turn of the century, along with other Italians, when he arrived. I have known through him and my own parents the pain of being less a human.
I thought the race thing had been settled long ago with the Civil Rights Movement and so many other ways our country has assimilated its various cultures. I thought, just like the railroad, we became “one nation under God.” But then, perhaps I just don’t understand.
A friend shared a saying that helps me move forward: “Just love everyone. I’ll sort them out later.” – God.
Justine Devlin is a resident of Avon Park.